Swiss casino automates ID verification with Regula SDK

Historic Swiss casino The Grand Casino Luzern, built in 1882, has replaced manual ID checks for its online offering by partnering with ID verification provider Regula.

The casino had traditionally had the ID cards checked manually by its staff, but found the process “extremely time-consuming and prone to human error.”

The Regula Document Reader SDK automates ID document reading and verification. The software identifies identity document type, finds the data fields, and checks that they are relevant and contain valid information for the particular type of ID in question, aiming to stamp out identity fraud.

Using fake ID at a casino, online or in-person, isn’t exactly a rare occurrence either, at least according to new research on the topic of fake ID’s released by IDScan.

According to the research, 0.1% to 0.4% of the IDs scanned at U.S.-based casinos showed signs of being fake.

However, this is significantly less than the number of young people using fake IDs to get into nightclubs, which stands at between 0.7% and 2%, and the proportion using fake IDs for cannabis dispensaries, which rises to between 2% to 5%.

The research also touched on where the average fake ID is most likely to fall short.

As per IDScan’s findings, weight is the physical attribute where fake IDs are most likely to not match their subject, doing so in 40% of cases.

State is the second most likely attribute to be wrong, failing to match in 36% of cases, followed by height and eye color, which are wrong 31% and 22% of the time respectively.

Despite these imperfections, fake ID use shows no particular signs of slowing down according to the firm’s research.

The report found around 14,000 fake IDs were seized in 2020, with 97% of these being imports from either China or Hong Kong.

