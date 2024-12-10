FB pixel

Intellicheck to provide identity validation for Accio Data

Integration with leader in background screening tools continues market diversification
| Joel R. McConvey
Intellicheck, Inc. has announced an integration with Accio Data to streamline background screening checks for job applicants.

A release from Accio Data says adding Intellicheck’s identity validation technology to its background screening enterprise platform will allow customer reporting agencies (CRAs) to effectively validate potential employees’ identity documents quickly and accurately.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis calls it a “privilege to collaborate with Accio Data to protect companies and legitimate job seekers with lightning fast, accurate identity verification results wrapped in a seamless, frictionless experience”

Accio CEO Barry Boes says his firm chose Intellicheck because “they provide the most reliable identity validation on the market.”

Austin, Texas-based Accio Data focuses exclusively on providing software and support for the background screening industry.

In pursuit of growth, Intellicheck has been diversifying into new identity verification markets like real estate transaction security.

Article Topics

