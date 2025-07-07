Ecuador upgrades border ID verification with Regula forensic devices

Ecuador is upgrading its border identity verification systems by deploying a range of Regula’s ID document examination devices.

The deployment at maritime and airports is supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and local partner Insetk, and expected to handle 1.5 million travelers a year, according to a company announcement.

Regula 4308 scanners have been deployed at Quito International Airport, and Regula 4306s have been deployed at Guayaquil International.

At fixed border crossings, Ecuador has installed the Regula 4205D multi-function device, and at mobile checkpoints, Ecuadorian border authorities use the Regula 8333M.

Regula’s video spectral comparators run the Regula Forensic Studio (RFS) software, enabling report generation and faster, consistent inspections with scripted workflows. Border control officers also get access to Regula’s Information Reference System for deeper document examinations.

“Apart from the technology upgrade and fraud detection improvement at the border crossings, our collaboration with Regula demonstrated another success,” says Insetk CEO Diego Calderon. “The project was fulfilled very smoothly. From the beginning, we’ve received full support from Regula’s team — they were always ready to help with any issue, even those caused by users on the ground. It’s definitely a level of service that makes a real difference.”

Ecuador has cut document authentication times from hours to minutes, significantly increased its detection of forged documents and traded human errors for increased operational efficiency through automation. As a result, the country’s border control officers now have more time to dedicate to complex cases and decisions, Regula says.

“Border security is where precision, speed, and trust must converge,” observes Regula Forensics CEO Arif Mamedov. “We’re proud to support Ecuador in modernizing its checkpoints with tools that meet forensic standards while being easy to use in the field. This project shows how technology can turn critical inspection tasks from time-consuming to streamlined, without compromising security.”

Regula’s identity document template database crossed the 15,000 template milestone earlier this year.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | document verification | Ecuador | identity document | Regula