Nigeria turns to digitization, document verification to address border challenges

As part of efforts to effectively address immigration and document fraud, Nigeria is planning to put in place a centralized system for the verification of travel documents like passports and other related certificates. A digital visa system is also going live, as a contactless application system, launched last year, reaches four new countries.

Centralized document verification system in the offing

The country’s Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the announcement recently during a chat with David Hanson, the UK’s Minister of State, Punch reports.

According to Tunji-Ojo, such a system will conduct real-time verification with speed and efficiency, allowing for the verification of different documents from one single point.

He said in line with the reforms Nigeria is undertaking, there are plans for a regional border conference that will bring together relevant stakeholders to discuss “the development of unified yet adaptable strategies to combat migration and border-related challenges.”

That conference will afford the opportunity to build collaborative frameworks aimed at promoting national and regional security, he said.

Inter-ministerial collaboration advances border security

Already, the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development have a partnership that has led to major improvements in border management and seamless passenger management.

The collaboration, Tunji-Ojo said last month, has contributed to the implementation of systems like the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) which has proven vital in not only improving passenger experience, but also identifying high-risk or wanted individuals through checks with Interpol’s database.

Apart from the rollout of the APIS, which has been described as successful yet, other efforts to improve airport security and passenger screening include the installation of biometric gates at the international airports of Lagos and Abuja which have since been operational.

“This is not just about convenience; it’s about securing our borders without compromising our hospitality. With over 230 million brilliant people, Nigeria must lead in technology and innovation,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The Interior minister also spoke about the Nigeria digital visa system, saying it is part of the measures aimed at modernizing immigration processes. The digital visa system was announced to go live today May 1.

“With the e-visa, applications will be processed online, and a centralized visa approval centre is already operational at the Immigration headquarters,” Tunji-Ojo is quoted as saying of the system.

Contactless passport app launches in the Americas

Recently, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said the contactless passport application system which was launched in November last year, is now available in four countries in the Americas.

Vanguard reports that Nigerian citizens in Brazil, Mexico, Jamaica and the United States can use the app for passport application.

The contactless passport application system first went live in Canada at the end of last year, and later in some European countries. It is yet to be rolled out in Nigeria.

