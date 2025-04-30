Beruku showcases security document features for Ukraine border guard

Experts from Beruku Identity made a presentation to officers of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, to outline security features embedded in UK travel documents, with a particular focus on Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices (DOVIDs).

A release says experts from Beruku demonstrated how DOVIDs “offer strong protection against counterfeiting by displaying dynamic visual effects that are difficult to replicate.”

Somewhere between 25 and 50 percent of Beruku is controlled by Ingenium Biometrics, which runs a biometric testing lab and training services.

The presentation was for an online seminar organized by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Transnational Threats Department in partnership with the UK HM Passport Office and Beruku Identity – part of an ongoing project, funded by the U.S., to support cooperation among OSCE participating states and partners on reducing illegal border crossings enabled by fake or stolen identity.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, more Ukrainians have been crossing the border into the UK, seeking visas. This opens up an opportunity for document-related crimes, making cross-border co-operation among law enforcement more urgent.

The seminar aimed to provide an in-depth look at emerging trends in travel document forgery and ways to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, and also featured forensic document experts from the Main Forensic Centre of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, demonstrating how participants can use practical methods for verifying physical and electronic documents on Ukraine’s Diia App.

