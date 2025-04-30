FB pixel

Beruku showcases security document features for Ukraine border guard

Increase in border crossings, visas requires coordination between Ukraine, UK
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Beruku showcases security document features for Ukraine border guard
 

Experts from Beruku Identity made a presentation to officers of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, to outline security features embedded in UK travel documents, with a particular focus on Diffractive Optically Variable Image Devices (DOVIDs).

A release says experts from Beruku demonstrated how DOVIDs “offer strong protection against counterfeiting by displaying dynamic visual effects that are difficult to replicate.”

Somewhere between 25 and 50 percent of Beruku is controlled by Ingenium Biometrics, which runs a biometric testing lab and training services.

The presentation was for an online seminar organized by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Transnational Threats Department in partnership with the UK HM Passport Office and Beruku Identity – part of an ongoing project, funded by the U.S., to support cooperation among OSCE participating states and partners on reducing illegal border crossings enabled by fake or stolen identity.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, more Ukrainians have been crossing the border into the UK, seeking visas. This opens up an opportunity for document-related crimes, making cross-border co-operation among law enforcement more urgent.

The seminar aimed to provide an in-depth look at emerging trends in travel document forgery and ways to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, and also featured forensic document experts from the Main Forensic Centre of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, demonstrating how participants can use practical methods for verifying physical and electronic documents on Ukraine’s Diia App.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

It’s World Passkey Day, actually: trust, adoption grows for FIDO credential

World Password Day is no longer. The annual day to promote secure password practices has run its course, and the…

 

US cybersecurity at a crossroads as Trump admin rewrites federal cyber policy

At the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem delivered a blistering keynote that reignited…

 

One Login 18 steps short of complying with UK national cybersecurity framework

Gov.uk One Login is struggling to satisfy the cybersecurity expectations the Government Digital Service says it is underpinned by, a…

 

CBP seeks biometric photo capture technology for border vehicle inspection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) on commercial solutions for capturing high-quality facial…

 

Rights concerns trigger facial recognition reviews in Paraguay, Balkans and Hungary

Facial recognition is being used more around the world but with this increased usage comes concerns over issues such as…

 

Persona reaches $2 billion valuation with new investment round

Persona has announced a $200 million Series D funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. A release from…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events