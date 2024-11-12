UK’s ETA border scheme attracts criticism

The UK is planning to fully roll out its biometric-based travel permission scheme, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) by April next year. Critics, however, are arguing that the red tape could discourage tourists from visiting the UK while industry leaders are urging the government to delay introducing the travel scheme.

Similar to the U.S. ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) and the EU’s upcoming ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System), the new registration system is meant to boost security: ETAs are digitally linked to a traveler’s passport and ensure more robust security checks.

But the travel industry has been worried that the scheme may come at the same time as the EU Entry-Exit System (EES), creating even more confusion and chaos.

Earlier this month, the European Commission announced it would postpone the scheduled November launch of the EES due to the lack of preparation by border authorities and Europe’s own IT systems. Since then, the travel industry has been struggling with uncertainty with calls to postpone the rollout of the British ETA, according to Euronews.

In October, Eurostar’s general secretary and chief strategic partnerships officer Gareth Williams asked the Lords’ Justice and Home Affairs Committee not to introduce the two systems at once.

“Our concern is the systems don’t join up,” says Williams. “They ask for very similar information through different channels, and the more you require the same information, the less compliance you get.”

The UK tourism industry is also sounding the alarm, citing potentially millions in lost revenue.

Around 60 percent of tourists visiting Ireland also pay a visit to Northern Ireland, according to the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance. The ETA, however, could mean lost revenue for Northern Ireland as tourists skip the UK region. Similar issues are expected at the Channel Islands and other destinations which may lose their French tourists, the Telegraph reports.

Another impact may be on UK airports, which could receive fewer transit passengers. Heathrow reported a decline of 90,000 passengers on Middle Eastern routes in August.

ETAs have already been rolled out for visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Non-European visitors will be able to apply for ETA starting at the end of this month, on November 27th, 2024, while it will become an obligatory document to enter the UK starting from 8 January 2025. Europeans, on the other hand, can apply for an ETA from March 5th, 2025, while ETA will be mandatory from April 2nd, 2025.

Applicants will need to provide biographic information and biometric data – a photograph of their face.

The UK government hopes that the ETA will be a net benefit, thanks to the 10-pound (US$12.8) fee required for the application. According to a 2023 estimate, the government will rake in between 180 and 400 million pounds a year thanks to the travel scheme.

The introduction of the system, however, is not going as smoothly as expected in every location. In September, UK authorities were forced to suspend the ETA system for Jordanian citizens due to “abuse and violations” of the system by some Jordanian travelers, the Jordan Times reports.

