FB pixel

UK digital visas to fully replace physical immigration documents by 2025

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
UK digital visas to fully replace physical immigration documents by 2025
 

In the UK, the Home Office has announced that it will invite those with physical immigration documents to create a biometric eVisa via email as part of the government’s greater plan to introduce a digital immigration system, with the goal of implementing eVisas for almost all visa holders in the country by 2025.

The Home Office will send emails to those with physical immigration documents called biometric residence permits (BRPs), inviting them to make a UK Visas and Immigration account in order to access their digital visa. Users will be able to update their information associated with the document more easily.

The process, which is free for physical document holders, will be available to all permit holders in the summer of 2024. Most BRPs will expire by the end of 2024, and all physical immigration documents will be phased out by 2025. Until they expire, the Home Office says that customers should keep carrying their physical documents as they travel internationally.

eVisas reduce the risk of fraud and improve border security, as well as eliminate the ability for documents to be lost or stolen. The digital transition will increase automation and be the next step towards a contactless border.

“We’ve already taken really significant steps to digitally transform the border and immigration system, and this wider rollout of eVisas is a key part of that process,” said the Minister for Legal Migration and the Border Tom Pursglove.

Replacing physical documents with digital visas will “ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work or study, strengthening border security and preventing abuse of the immigration system, while delivering cost savings for UK taxpayers.”

People can check their immigration status using an online service on Gov.uk. Some public entities can already access immigration status to conduct eligibility checks for public services.

Customers should continue to carry their in-date physical immigration documents with them when they travel internationally, until they expire.

The government has already introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme with selfie biometrics provided by Entrust as part of the digitalization of the UK border and immigration system. ETA is a digital permission for those wanting to visit the UK but who do not need a visa. It allows for travelers to be screened before they depart.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

iBeta biometric PAD evaluations grow in global prominence

Compliance with biometric presentation attack detection standards has become table stakes for numerous applications of face biometrics in particular, and…

 

W3C calls for Federated Identity Working Group participants

Representatives of the W3C Advisory Committee are looking for participants in a Federated Identity Working Group after a draft charter…

 

Digital birth certificate program ready to kick off in Australia

Digital birth certificates are going live in New South Wales, and kids will be the first to use them. The…

 

Yoti and Luciditi demo interoperable age assurance through PKI

A method of using public key infrastructure (PKI) to enable interoperability among age assurance providers and systems was shared at…

 

Cameroon bishops urge massive participation in ongoing biometric voter registration

Catholic bishops under the banner of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) have launched a fervent appeal to all…

 

Nigerians decry duplicative biometric capture for SIM registration, ID cards, SIM-NIN linkage…

The distress of Nigerians over repeated episodes of biometric capture for different identification purposes has been highlighted by local outlet…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events