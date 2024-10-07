Biometrics moves beyond security, border control to transform travel globally

As tourism evolves and destinations seek new ways to accommodate visitors, some believe biometric systems at borders, airports and other venues will become a must-have. Others are not so sure deployments of biometrics for travel live up to their billing. The debate unfolds in a coming decade that will see the U.S. host major international sporting events expected to spur global demand for travel.

TSA biometric checks popular with travel industry facing global sports marathon

A recent article authored by U.S. Travel Association Vice President of Security and Facilitation Ryan Propis notes the wave of huge international sporting events to be held in the U.S. in the coming decade – including the FIFA World Cup and two Olympic games. Propis says managing the security and operational challenges that come with an influx of visitors will require new tools.

“It’s likely three million travelers a day will be the norm when the U.S. hosts the World Cup at 11 cities across the country,” he says, noting that the TSA only screened that number in one day for the first time in 2024. Calling biometric technology “a game changer when it comes to transportation security,” Propis says investments in biometric systems for travelers is a critical part of the solution.

He offers a nice, tight summary of what TSA’s biometric program does. “First and foremost, the technology confirms with near certainty – over 99 percent accuracy – that the traveler is who they say they are. Secondly, it verifies the traveler’s flight and screening status – alerting the TSA officer if the individual is enrolled in TSA Precheck or requires additional screening. Lastly, it includes near real-time vetting of the traveler’s identity against the government’s security databases to catch bad actors before they pose a threat to the traveling public.”

The U.S. Travel Association believes biometric checks are “more effective, sustainable and scalable than trying to expand infrastructure and staffing capacity to accommodate increased travel volume.” And they have public support: the piece cites a recent survey in which four out of five travelers said they support the use of biometric technology at TSA security checkpoints.

Eurostar at the fore of adopting new travel technologies with iProov SmartCheck

Mark Chillingworth makes a similar case in a piece for Diginomica, arguing that biometrics will play a major role in the transition to ETIAS and the eventual deployment of the biometric entry-exit system, and giving a special nod to Eurostar as a leader in technology adoption.

“The European Union’s new Entry/Exit System that uses biometric data is again delayed, but travel industry experts believe it will be in place before summer 2025. Also, in 2025, ETIAS will be introduced, whereby 60 countries from visa-exempt countries will have to acquire travel authorization to enter 30 European countries.”

“Eurostar has done more than lobby governments,” Chillingworth writes; “the rail operator has procured and implemented a biometric borders technology in partnership with UK technology firm iProov and its SmartCheck system. Eurostar began using SmartCheck in the summer of 2023, following a trial between December 2021 and April 2022.”

Gareth Williams, general secretary and chief strategic partnerships officer for Eurostar, says one of the benefits of using iProov is “the independence of the data; you connect at the point you do your registration, you connect again when you need to travel, and in between, the data sits with you. It is the equivalent of choosing to hand over your passport at the point of verification and then putting it back in your pocket.”

On the security front, Chillingworth notes that SmartCheck has features that factor in the emergent threat of generative AI and deepfakes designed to fool facial recognition engines. The system “illuminates the user’s face with a sequence of rapidly changing colors, and while the face is illuminated, the video is sent back to iProov servers for instant analysis” to detect digital artifacts.

St. Maarten airport relaunches Vision Box biometrics program

Dream destinations are taking note of the industry’s shift toward biometrics. St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) has issued a release announcing the October 8 launch of “a state-of-the-art automated border control system which leads with the introduction of a digital entry form, and in the future, biometric integration.”

The initiative, a collaboration between PJIAE, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), and the Ministry of Justice, promises increased security, efficiency and convenience. But it also means travelers now have to register online prior to check in by visiting www.entry.sx.

Planned future developments will implement biometrics for border control, as well as GDPR-compliant Advance Passenger Information Systems and Passenger Name Record Systems for improved data collection and analysis.

To be fair, PJIAE has been in on biometrics for some time, having enlisted Vision-Box to install six self-service security checkpoint eGates in 2016. In April, Vision-Box posted an announcement about the PJIAE expansion, noting that “due to major airport destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the project went through a full refresh in 2022 by deploying last-generation software and hardware featuring the latest biometric and contactless technology.”

Brexit puts old-fashioned limit on UK travelers’ contact with ‘Johnny Foreigner’

Not everyone, however, is a biometrics booster. In commentary for The Independent, Simon Calder rolls his eyes at the would-be “Brexit Border Bonus,” writing in mock celebration of delights that have followed the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, such as longer queues, tighter travel restrictions and “the thrill of sealed transport.”

“On 10 November this year – the day after the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall – the UK will bring back the concept of sealed transport,” Calder writes, citing the confirmed launch date for the Entry/Exit System. “This time, it will apply to coach passengers at the Port of Dover. ​​Every British traveler entering the EU will be fingerprinted and photographed. Some ungrateful people have complained that queues will become very much worse. But let us celebrate it properly as a festival of identity,” he says, splashing bitter irony upon the famed white cliffs.

Ryanair approves of inquiry into data violations by third-party booking sites

Ireland’s data watchdog is also among those who have questions about airlines using biometrics – specifically, Ryanair’s use of facial recognition. A report in the Irish Independent says the country’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has opened an inquiry into “whether Ryanair is disproportionately asking for too much personal identification from people who book from third party websites or online travel agents instead of directly from Ryanair.”

The DPC cites complaints from customers about facial recognition used for identity verification, and says the inquiry will “consider whether Ryanair’s use of its verification methods complies with the GDPR.”

Ryanair, for its part, says it welcomes the inquiry, citing what it calls scams by third-party booking sites to sell Ryanair tickets without the airline’s permission. It says its booking verification process is GDPR-compliant and “protects customers from those few remaining non-approved online travel agents (OTAs) who provide fake customer contact and payment details to cover up the fact that they are overcharging and scamming consumers.”

The Irish regulator is on an epic tear at the moment, having just levied a fine of €91 million (US$99m) on Meta for storing passwords in plain text, adding to a running total in fines for the Facebook and Instagram company of €2.6 billion (US$2.85 billion) over the last three years. Reports say it is now gearing up to toss a €400 million (US$439m) fine at Linkedin for violating EU GDPR law with targeted ads.

Hackathon features travel innovation challenge sponsored by NetSys

Objections and fines aside, innovation on new identity technologies for travel continues unabated. Phocuswire reports that the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF)’s 2024 hackathon, “designed to identify innovations using decentralized identity across a variety of use cases, including travel,” features a Hospitality and Travel Challenge. Entrants must “demonstrate how decentralized identity technology combined with traditional travel technology can create a more frictionless, personalized and connected travel journey.” One specific use case noted is using decentralized ID to provide novel approaches addressing AI agent to AI agent communication.

Judging will take place from November 7-17, with winners announced November 20.

