Gibraltar issues notice on upcoming Schengen EES and ETIAS changes

As the European Union readies the implementation of the new Schengen Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information System (ETIAS), the government of Gibraltar has issued a technical notice to inform residents and visitors about the impending changes aimed at enhancing border security and streamlining the travel process.

Until an agreement is reached and implemented, Spanish authorities at the Gibraltar-Spain land border, as well as Schengen authorities at other entry points into the Schengen area, are required to treat all non-EU nationals, including Gibraltarians and other British citizens residing in Gibraltar, as third-country nationals under Schengen border control rules.

Both the EES and ETIAS are slated to be operational by November 2024, likely preceding any EU treaty agreement. Spanish border authorities have already begun installing the necessary infrastructure to comply with Schengen obligations.

According to a recent press release, the government of Gibraltar is preparing for all outcomes, including the possibility of a non-negotiated outcome. Should an agreement with the EU not be reached, Gibraltar plans to enhance its border control infrastructure by implementing e-gates and automated systems that process biometric data, similar to systems being adopted globally.

Additionally, the government reminds the public of the Schengen Borders Code requirements for non-EU citizens, including Gibraltarians and British citizens, crossing into the Schengen Area. These requirements were detailed in a technical notice issued in 2020.

The EES is an automated system that will register travelers from outside the Schengen Area at each crossing of its external borders, recording their names, biometric data (fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates.

First-time travelers after the EES launch will need to register their biometric data at an automated kiosk. This initial registration is expected to cause some delays, although subsequent crossings should be faster due to facial recognition technology.

ETIAS will require non-EU citizens not needing a visa to obtain travel pre-authorization to enter the Schengen area. Once issued, ETIAS authorization will be valid for three years or until the passport expires.

Should a treaty with the EU be established, Gibraltarians, British citizens, and other non-EU citizens residing in Gibraltar may be exempt from both the EES and ETIAS once the agreement is in effect.

