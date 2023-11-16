Idemia partners on development of biometrics in Singapore’s homeland security

Idemia and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the technology department of Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, announced they have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop biometrics and forensic products to be used for homeland security.

HTX chief executive Chan Tsan and Idemia CEO and President Pierre Barriel signed the agreement on November 15th. Matt Cole, Idemia’s executive VP of public security and identity at Idemia, and HTX chairman Aubeck Kam were also present.

The agreement means that Idemia and HTX will collaborate to design and pilot programs for the security and safety of residents and visitors. The partnership will utilize Idemia’s 3,000+ global research and development experts, the company’s current presence in Singapore, and HTX’s engineering capabilities to meet security needs for the nation, the partners say. The announcement specifies that they will work on “advanced biometrics,” but does not specify what that means.

“Fostering innovative technology is critical to keeping Singapore safe and secure,” says Tsan. “This partnership will provide opportunities for HTX and Idemia’s engineers and scientists and to work together to develop cutting-edge homeland security solutions.”

“Innovation is the core of Idemia’s identity and today’s partnership marks a major milestone in our collaboration with HTX,” says Cole. “It reflects our long-standing commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and expertise to homeland security in Singapore, where Idemia was selected to supply an automated border control system earlier this year.”

The partnership will further expand Idemia’s growing security presence in Singapore. Since March, the nation’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has gradually been operationalizing Idemia’s biometric self-clearance kiosks at Woodlands Train Checkpoint. The company also opened its Asia Pacific headquarters and innovation center in Singapore in 2018.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | forensics | IDEMIA | research and development | Singapore