Idemia biometric kiosks streamline train checkpoint clearance in Singapore

New immigration kiosks at Woodlands Train Checkpoint (WTCP) in Singapore are streamlining clearance processes through the use of biometric kiosks. Since March 2023, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has gradually operationalized 10 bi-directional self-clearance kiosks, according to a government announcement.

The WTCP has only three automated lanes with flappers. While the lanes already have iris and face biometrics capacities on gates supplied by Idemia, space constraints limit the number of lanes that can be installed. By using a cluster of kiosks that can scan passports and capture biometric data, the checkpoint can save on space and help process the almost 10,000 passengers that depart and arrive daily, the authority says.

The self-clearance process takes roughly 24 seconds, compared to 45 seconds at the manual counter. In order to be cleared, travelers approach a kiosk, insert their passport into the kiosk and present their iris and face biometrics for verification.

The service is currently available for Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, and short term visitors who previously enrolled under the Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI). Short-term visitors who have not yet enrolled under the ACI, as well as families with children before the age of six, must continue to be cleared by the manual counters. By the end of 2023, first-time visitors will be able to enroll in the ACI at the checkpoint.

“The implementation of the self-clearance kiosks has provided travelers with a speedier clearance experience, while enabling ICA to redeploy some officers to areas that require more manpower support,” says Deputy Commander of Woodlands Checkpoint and ICA Superintendent Tong Weijie. “Many travelers have welcomed this initiative. ICA will continue to adapt and innovate to improve the clearance experience and manage congestion at the land checkpoints.”

