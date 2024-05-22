FB pixel

Ryanair accused of GDPR violations with biometric passenger verification

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Ryanair accused of GDPR violations with biometric passenger verification
 

Travel policy advocacy group eu travel tech has lodged a formal complaint with the French and Belgian Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) against Ryanair, challenging the airline’s new biometric data processing policy for customer verification.

The policy, which was introduced on December 8, 2023, mandates biometric verification for customers without existing accounts, including those booking via Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). These customers are required to submit live self-images or signature images along with passport details to manage bookings and check-in online.

eu travel tech argues that this requirement infringes on individual privacy and contravenes the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The organization asserts that Ryanair’s biometric verification process breaches GDPR principles of lawfulness, fairness, and transparency, particularly concerning the handling of sensitive biometric data.

eu travel tech members include prominent OTA’s like airbnb, Booking.com and expedia group, along with Amadeus.

The group has called on the DPAs to investigate Ryanair’s practices urgently and to implement provisional measures to suspend the biometric verification process under GDPR Article 66. The organization emphasizes the need for immediate action due to the potential harm to individuals’ rights and freedoms, and suggests that a substantial fine, as prescribed by GDPR Article 83, may be warranted.

Additionally, the complaint draws attention to the protracted nature of previous investigations. Notably, a similar complaint regarding Ryanair’s facial verification process was filed by the European Center for Digital Rights (NOYB) in July 2023. The status of the Irish DPA’s investigation into that complaint remains unclear, raising concerns about the effectiveness of GDPR enforcement.

In addition to filing the complaint, eu travel tech, along with the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA) and the European Passengers’ Federation (EPF), has sent a letter to European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová, urging the commission to explore measures to ensure timely and robust GDPR enforcement.

The coalition says it hopes these actions will prompt a swift and decisive response to protect individuals’ data rights across Europe.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa unveiled as host of 2025 ID4Africa AGM

It’s not only the case with sporting events like the FIFA World Cup, or the Olympic Games. The host of…

 

Police in US cities that ban facial recognition asking others to do it for them

A major report in the Washington Post has found that law enforcement officers in U.S. several cities where facial recognition…

 

European Union Digital Identity Regulation takes effect

The European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Regulation entered into force on Monday meaning that Member States will be required to…

 

Real-world insight into building impactful digital ID programs at ID4Africa Day 2

Executives of digital ID and biometrics companies took the front seat on Day 2 of the ID4Africa annual general meeting…

 

Koodoo, Verto among businesses using Resistant AI’s document forensics

Resistant AI, a Prague-headquartered firm that offers AI-powered KYC monitoring and identity forensics, has scored a couple of new contracts…

 

Abuja biometric smart card program to facilitate smart city digital transformation

The CEO of the Havel Corporate Concept, an affiliate of Nigerian hardware and data protection firm ioSafe Nigeria, says July…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events