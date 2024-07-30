Decentralized identity orgs sign letter of intent to collaborate on standardization

Leaders in the field of decentralized identifiers (DID) have issued a joint Letter of Intent outlining plans to collaborate on and accelerate standardization of DID methods.

A blog post from the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) says it collaborated on the letter with the Trust Over IP (ToIP) Foundation, W3C Credentials Community Group (W3C CCG), W3C Decentralized Identifier Working Group (W3C DID WG) and “other key organizations.”

The letter recognizes “the importance of Decentralized Identifier (DID) method standardization in ensuring interoperability, security and user control in decentralized digital identity systems.” Standardization is the next step – and with the W3C DID WG in the process of redrafting its charter, says the group, now is the time.

Initial focus should be on “methods that have proven useful to multiple implementers over the past several years.” Thus a proposal to identify and start the process for a few key DID methods, and “subsequently informing standardization and conformance criteria across categories of DID methods.”

Collaboration and broad engagement are listed as main priorities. The group hopes to reach out to the broader DID community to join in working together on a “detailed roadmap.” Collaboration agreements and working groups will focus on promoting standardization in three DID method categories: self-resolvable/single key methods, web-based methods and decentralized methods.

“This letter of intent captures our joint commitment to the success of DIDs by ensuring maturity of a cross-section of commonly-used methods,” it reads. The effort will “lead to the development of shared conformance standards, test vectors, test suites, and other deliverables, with the intent of developing artifacts useful across categories of DID methods (e.g. DID traits or capabilities). This will benefit all DID methods, wherever they are being developed, and the broader DID ecosystem in promoting shared rigor and broad interoperability.”

A timeline laid out in the letter has Working Group charters in proposal stage by October 2024.

“We believe this collaborative relationship between DIF, ToIP Foundation, W3C CCG, W3C DID WG, and other standards organizations will significantly advance the adoption of these foundational DID methods, ultimately benefiting the broader decentralized digital identity ecosystem,” says the letter. “We look forward to working together to achieve these objectives.”

DIF hackathon to focus on DID in key sectors

In the spirit of collaboration, the DIF is inviting experienced developers and product managers to a DID hackathon to take place throughout October, coinciding with Hacktoberfest.

“This is a unique opportunity for companies to pioneer challenges, attract top-tier talent, and deepen their grasp of how decentralized identity (DI) can revolutionize identity solutions,” says an announcement.

Challenges must incorporate DIDs and verifiable credentials (VCs) adhering to open standards at the W3C. The release lists two so-called entry styles: “Applications with Code Provided” and “Idea Submissions (including engineering approaches and components used).”

Article Topics

decentralized ID | decentralized identifiers (DIDs) | Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) | digital identity | standards