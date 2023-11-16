Procivis One launches to provide decentralized digital identity to Swiss government

Orell Füssli, a Swiss digital documents printer and provider, has announced the launch of Procivis One, a decentralized digital ID software service for government-issued digital IDs, through its subsidiary, Procivis. Orell Füssli will now be able to offer digital IDs for customers in Switzerland and around the world. The decentralized software meets all of Switzerland’s current data protection requirements for the implementation of digital identity, such as decentralized data storage, data economy and privacy by design.

Procivis One is scalable and can be used to produce verifiable credentials like mDLs, diplomas, and licenses. Its architecture is flexible enough to expand and meet current and future national and international requirements. It meets the requirements for the new Swiss E-ID, which is based on principles of Self-Sovereign Identity. Procivis One will provide the technology for the scheme, while the Swiss government will be the digital ID issuer and operator of the trust infrastructure.

“Verifiable credentials are the still missing link in digitalization to enable trusted business processes to be finally conducted in a seamless and secure way,” says Procivis Co-CEO Désirée Heutschi. “Our Procivis One technology solution will make this possible for authorities and companies in the future, thereby enabling further digitalization in Switzerland.”

“Our customers can not accept any compromises or risks,” says Andreas Freitag, Co-CEO of Procivis. “This is why we have developed from scratch without any compromises a flexible, decentralized digital identity solution based on standards. The sum of its characteristics makes Procivis One unique in the market.”

data protection | digital identity | eID | Orell Fussli | Procivis | Switzerland | verifiable credentials