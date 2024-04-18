FB pixel

W3C calls for Federated Identity Working Group participants

| Bianca Gonzalez
Representatives of the W3C Advisory Committee are looking for participants in a Federated Identity Working Group after a draft charter was approved.

The mission of the working group is to develop specifications to allow a website to request the credential with the aim of authenticating a user or request a set of claims in a way that is compatible with OIDC or SAML.

The goal of the working group is to bridge the gap for federated identity designs that were partly based on third-party cookies. The group will identify new features that could be implemented in browsers for secure, privacy preserving authentication.

“While overall good for the web, the third-party cookie deprecation removes a building block used by certain designs of federated identity,” the Charter says.

Not included in the scope of their work are new authentication methods, individual credential design, ad-tech APIs, and interactions with digital identity wallets.

It will deliver specifications for the Federated Credential Management API and Login Status API, which are planned for the first quarter of 2025.

The Working Group is chaired by Heather Flanagan, principal at Spherical Cow Consulting and also acting executive director and principal editor at IDPro.

The Group’s mandate lasts until March 28, 2026.

W3C’s work on technical standards and specifications remains highly influential, as exemplified by DHS S&T’s $1.7 million investment last year into building support for VCDM and DID standards into digital wallets.

