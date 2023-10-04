IDPro welcomes SecureAuth as member, appoints its CMO to its board of directors

Identity and access management provider SecureAuth announced its membership to IDPro, a digital identity professional organization. SecureAuth will use the membership to expand networking and connect with customers and thought leaders in the digital ID field.

“We are thrilled to welcome SecureAuth to IDPro,” says IDPro Executive Director Heather Flanagan. “In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, identity management is the critical component of security, user experience, and privacy… SecureAuth’s innovation and deep expertise greatly enrich this community.”

IDPro announced it added 11 member companies last year, including digital identity companies and relying parties. In the same year, it also opened its Certified Identity Professional exam to professionals within member companies as part of its Body of Knowledge resource center.

SecureAuth CMO Mandeep Khera has also been appointed to IDPro’s board of directors.

“As identity attacks continue to evolve and expand, it is critical to collaborate with organizations to educate the community on the threats from lack of strong authentication best practices,” says Khera, who looks forward to “join[ing] forces with other identity thought leaders to contribute to the identity and access management community.”

