IDPro adds new members, expands certification for digital ID ecosystem

Digital identification professional association IDPro has announced it added 11 member companies in 2022, bringing the total to almost 40.

IDPro last year also opened its Certified Identity Professional (CIDPRO) exam to its 1,000 ID professionals. The test, which certifies a member’s industry knowledge, is part of IDPro’s Body of Knowledge resource center for identity and access management (IAM) practices.

The companies that joined the organization last year are CVS Health, Easy Dynamics, Radiant Logic, Target, Allstate, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, Identity Fusion, Cross River, ADP, CoClo, Identos and Kenoxa.

IDPro says the new members are furthering its goals of supporting the digital identity profession while standardizing key terminologies and promoting the discussion on IAM industry topics.

As for the CIDPRO program, it validates identity experts’ foundational IAM industry knowledge, from basic elements of an identity solution to identifiers, identity lifecycle, and identity proofing. It also covers security for identity, rules and standards and operational considerations.

“Our organization’s CIDPRO certification exam enables industry professionals to demonstrate their IAM knowledge, allowing organizations to support their digital identity divisions,” explains IDPro President Heather Vescent.

According to Vescent, IDPro’s membership growth proves that industry recognition is increasing, with companies increasingly needing vendor-neutral education to support their digital identity professionals.

“With IDPro’s continued growth, these opportunities become increasingly more foundational and important for the industry as a whole,” Vescent concludes.

Vescent started leading IDPro almost a year ago.

