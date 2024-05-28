Decentralized ID presents opportunity to tackle identity verification challenges

Almost all organizations (97 percent) are currently encountering challenges with identity verification, according to a survey conducted by Ping Identity. The report emphasizes the need for advanced identity verification solutions. The report shows that to address this issue, decentralized identity is being recognized as an opportunity, with adoption increasing from 13 percent last year to 38 percent this year.

Decentralized identity management systems allow individuals to maintain control over their own identity information without depending on a central authority or identity provider. Decentralized identifiers (DIDs) are a specific type of identifier that provides clear context and standardized methods for resolving metadata (such as public keys and service endpoints).

The Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) emphasizes the benefits of the identifier metasystem provided by decentralized identifiers (DIDs). These benefits include improved interoperability between different systems that use various DID methods. DIDs can be integrated into existing systems without requiring extensive changes to the underlying infrastructure, thereby ensuring the system’s future resilience.

Furthermore, the DIF blog post addresses common misconceptions about adopting DIDs, such as the uncertainty surrounding which DID method(s) to use and support. The blog post advises implementers to select a method that aligns with their specific use case.

Hyperledger Identus, an open-source project for a decentralized identity solution

The Hyperledger Foundation, an open-source collaborative effort hosted by the Linux Foundation, has accepted a new project called Identus. This project is aimed at enabling decentralized identity solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Hyperledger Identus supports DIDs and verifiable credentials, which are essential for establishing and authenticating digital identities. The platform complies with W3C standards for decentralized identity, ensuring compatibility and interoperability with other systems that utilize these global standards.

Despite being developed in the Scala programming language, Hyperledger Identus offers an OpenAPI interface, allowing developers to engage with the platform and create applications using any programming language. Its modular architecture enables customization to suit specific business requirements.

Humanode, Analog collaborate on data sharing across multiple blockchains for DApps

Humanode has announced a strategic partnership with Analog, a Layer 0 blockchain known for its cross-chain communication capabilities. This collaboration is intended to enhance the interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem and facilitate a more interconnected Web3 environment.

As part of this partnership, Analog’s General Message Passing (GMP) protocol facilitates data sharing across multiple blockchains. This capability is crucial for the development of complex decentralized applications, such as decentralized identity management.

Humanode provides advanced crypto-biometric solutions powered by FaceTec and aimed at combating Sybil attacks, in which a single entity generates multiple identities to obtain unauthorized access. Integration of these solutions into decentralized applications on the blockchain can establish verification of each user through biometric data.

“This partnership is a significant advancement in our journey towards a more secure, interconnected, and efficient Web3 ecosystem. Together, Humanode and Analog are set to drive innovation and establish new standards in Web3,” the announcement says.

