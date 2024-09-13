FB pixel

Google announces beta test for digital IDs based on biometrics and US passports

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
A new type of digital ID based on U.S. passports in Google Wallet has been introduced ahead of beta testing. Users scan the chip in their electronic passport, and match their selfie biometrics with a short video.

Google Wallet VP and GM Jenny Cheng calls this type of digital ID an “ID pass” in a blog post on the pending beta program.

The biometric identity verification process is complete and the digital ID ready to use a few minutes after the verification data is submitted, according to the post.

TSA checkpoints that accept digital IDs will accept Google’s ID passes. TSA has posted a handy digital ID map that shows it is now accepting digital ID at 28 airports across 21 states and Puerto Rico.

Google also plans to expand the use cases for passport-based digital IDs, like account recovery, IDV and car rentals. Google Wallet has also introduced support for public transportation and “commuter benefits” cards in the U.S. public transit tickets in Germany, and will soon add equivalents in Taiwan and Hong Kong. A separate blog post explains Google’s position on the advantages of digital identity over physical ID documents and building an ecosystem to support them broadly.

The expansion of Google Wallet also includes dozens of banks integrated in June, and the company tipped its plans to support a wide range of applications while previewing the ID pass in July, with mDLs, passports, and “everything else,” like hotel keys.

Cheng refers to a recent Pymnts report that says digital wallets are now used by 70 percent of people in the U.S. and four other countries. Most Americans still only use them for payments, however.

Google introduced support for state-issued digital IDs, which are mostly mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), last July. Support for California’s mDL was added to Google Wallet in August, and Iowa, New Mexico and Ohio are next, with rollouts “in the coming months.”

Cheng also notes that Colorado has released an mDL reader within the MyColorado app to expand acceptance of its digital IDs to more businesses in the state.

Article Topics

