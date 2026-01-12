In 2026, 90% of Australian population will have access to digital drivers licenses

Digital driver’s licenses continue to see “middling uptake” in Queensland, according to new figures cited by InnovationAus, even as the program is held up as a model for other countries to follow.

Upwards of 1.2 million people in Queensland have adopted a mobile driver’s license (mDL), with around 400,000 of those adoptions occurring since March of 2025. That’s still just over a quarter of the state’s 4.1 million licensed drivers. Some users have complained about clunky performance.

But uptake continues, with the government statement reporting around 1,000 downloads a day for its digital licence app, which was developed by French firm Thales, in collaboration with Queensland firms Code Heroes and Aliva.

Thales has hailed the app as a success, noting that it can house marine licences and photo identification cards, and that work on multi-credential integration continues. Nonetheless, it has faced questions – notably from Customer Services Minister Steve Minnikin, who has pushed for an all-purpose digital ID app, rather than a standalone app for transportation credentials. Minnikin’s vision is for a central app that makes digital identity “seamless, pleasurable and quick.”

Trainers of drivers, motorcyclists get digital credentials

For now, Queensland continues expanding services available on its digital license app.

Those who train drivers or motorcycle riders can now access their accreditation through the app, according to a government release.

The government says the app will improve convenience and privacy, reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud, and provide a better reference for updates and expirations.

Minnikin says that “by integrating with the Queensland Digital Licence app, we’re providing professionals with a secure and efficient way to manage their accreditations, ensuring they can focus on their work without worrying about carrying their physical card with them.”

“Improving our digital services also provides Queenslanders and especially our young learner drivers with peace of mind as they can verify that their trainer’s details are up to date and legitimate.”

Western Australia only state yet to release plans for mDL

The other states in Australia offering digital licenses are New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria. The Northern Territory and Tasmania have both announced funding and plans to launch a digital licence in 2026. That leaves West Australia, home to around 3 million people, or 10.9 percent of the total national population.

So far, New South Wales boasts the largest user base, with more than 4.5 million (around 65 percent) on record as having adopted a digital licence by 2024. The state launched its program in 2019.

Victoria has 1.8 million motorists using a digital licence. South Australia has not published user numbers since 2018.

Article Topics

Australia | biometrics | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Queensland mDL | Thales Digital Identity and Security