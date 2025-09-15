Mobile drivers licenses, digital ID find support in US, Canada

Drivers in the U.S. and Canada are ready for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). A new survey from Thales shows “a growing willingness to adopt modernized services, including mobile driver licenses or digital IDs, self-service kiosks and online portals,” according to a release summarizing the findings.

In the survey of 3,165 people across the U.S. and Canada, 65 percent of respondents expressed interest in obtaining mobile driver’s licenses and digital IDs. Thales expects interest and adoption to continue growing as more U.S. states and Canadian provinces launch mDL programs and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) equips more airport security checkpoints with mDL readers.

With core mDL technology established, there has been widespread acknowledgement that mass adoption depends on where people can use digital licenses – and efforts to try and make verifying mDLs easier for businesses.

A notable finding in the survey is that nearly 70 percent of respondents said they would “prefer to obtain an mDL or digital ID through an official government channel, such as a state-sponsored wallet, rather than through a mobile wallet provider.” This bucks the common notion that people see digital ID as a path to government oppression, and the accompanying idea that familiar tech giants like Apple and Google will be most people’s preferred wallet option.

“Additionally, six out of ten respondents would choose to download and use a State/Province Digital Wallet, rather than an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Wallet, such as those offered by smartphone manufacturers.”

“These survey results reinforce the critical importance of investing today in innovative technologies that are mobile, secure and trusted,” says Tyson Moler, vice president for Thales identity and biometric solutions in North America. “We’re ready to support agencies in transforming operations efficiently and effectively to build a future that their communities and residents can trust.”

Enthusiasm is high for the benefits that mDLs promise; the survey shows that “convenience, remote services, and time savings are regarded as the top benefits” of an mDL or digital ID. And people are generally in favor of self-service kiosks for interactions involving mDLs. But privacy and data security remain concerns. Responses differ across regions and age groups.

Overall, says Thales, “a strong majority of citizens believe that self-service kiosks/stations, mDL/Digital ID, and online portals represent a step forward, offering benefits such as convenience, time savings, and greater accessibility. However, across all these solutions, a small but significant proportion of citizens also raise concerns that focus largely on issues of trust and ease of use.”

biometrics | Canada | consumer adoption | digital ID | digital wallets | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Thales Digital Identity and Security | United States