TSA sets rules for accepting mDLs once REAL ID enforcement starts

| Chris Burt
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is preparing for the launch of REAL ID enforcement next year by publishing a final rule to bring the acceptance of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) to the production stage.

When the Federal Register is published on Friday, October 25, it will include the final rule to allow passengers to show the digital IDs for identity verification at airport security checkpoints run by the TSA once REAL ID enforcement begins on May 7, 2025.

Of course, the REAL ID enforcement date has been pushed back so many times that further delays seem inevitable, and the TSA has already proposed the deadline be pushed back to 2027. Whenever it happens, assuming it does, TSA will be able to continue accepting mDLs.

The final rule will take effect on November 25, and lets states apply for a waiver from TSA to use their mobile driver’s licenses, so long as they comply with REAL ID’s required fraud protections and other specifications.

“At TSA, digital technology is an integral part of our identity verification framework and improves security efficiency while enhancing the passenger experience,” says TSA Administrator David Pekoske in the announcement. “This rule demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience through secure and privacy-enhancing identity verification, facilitating innovation and honoring the intent of the REAL ID Act. We will continue to develop innovative, secure digital identity solutions with our state and industry partners.”

TSA is also planning to establish a more comprehensive set of mDL requirements once industry standards and federal guidelines are finalized.

The final rule includes TSA responses to comments, including one that mDL transactions should support pseudonymous validation and on-device biometric matching. The agency responded that pseudonymous validation is inconsistent with REAL ID’s purpose of improving security. Sharing on-device match results is covered by the ISO/IEC 23220-5 and ISO/IEC 23220-6 standards, but as they are currently in development, requiring the functionality at this time would be premature.

mDLs from 11 states are now accepted at 27 airports, with both lists growing steadily over the course of 2024.

