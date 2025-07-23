FB pixel

New mDL resource from STA explores real-world age verification use cases

Guide delves into in-person, online, self-service sales of age-restricted goods
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
The Identity and Access Forum (IAF) has published what it calls the industry’s first comprehensive guide to how standards-based mobile drivers licenses (mDL) can improve privacy and age verification for regulated transactions, with a focus on alcohol purchases.

The downloadable resource draws from real-world mDL age assurance implementations in three main scenarios: in-person age verification at a licensed establishment, such as a bar or liquor store; unattended self-service scenarios, such as kiosks or self-checkout lanes; and remote transactions like online alcohol purchases for home delivery.

According to a release, the IAF’s mDL Alcohol Age Verification Working Group developed the guide as a tool to help alcohol retailers, delivery services and technology providers understand how to verify customer age using mobile drivers licenses while complying with state regulations. Each profiled use case includes implementation considerations, technical requirements, privacy protections and compliance needs based on international standards such as ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7.

In addition to use cases, the resource includes brief sections on identity verification, data minimization and privacy considerations, hardware, and the value propositions in compliance, customer convenience and cost reduction. It includes user journey examples and flow charts, a matrix of potential challenges, and a summary of security considerations.

Standards pave the way for nationwide mDL adoption

With 14 U.S. states already offering interoperable mDLs and 19 more working on implementation, the Forum says “the foundation for nationwide adoption is rapidly taking shape.” (Even if mDL adoption is moving more slowly.)

Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, the parent organization of the IAF, says the organization is “deeply committed to enabling the adoption of privacy-enhancing, trusted, standards-based credentials like mDLs. Credentials that give individuals control over their personal information while providing businesses and regulators with a highly secure, cryptographically protected means of verifying age and ID.”

The STA and IFA hosted an mDL showcase at the 2025 Identity and Payments Summit in February.

Article Topics

