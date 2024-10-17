FB pixel

AVPA age verification approach uses signed QR codes to share relevant age data

Group waiting to see which direction new UK government takes on digital proof of age
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
AVPA age verification approach uses signed QR codes to share relevant age data
 

Following up on comments posted to LinkedIn regarding an interoperable solution for retail use cases of age verification, the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) has sent more detail on the project to Biometric Update.   

In an email, AVPA Director Iain Corby says the age assurance approach targets a UK market in which the organization “judged that consumers would be very nervous about transmitting personal identity data to retailers, particularly sending photos, and even more so if this is to the personal device of a member of staff.”

Developed in partnership with the Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS), an arms-length body responsible for standards for physical cards, and in consultation with issuers and relying parties, AVPA’s tech “is for approved apps to generate signed QR codes once the previously age-verified user authenticates to their device, so any customer who can create this code must be 18+ (or any other applicable age).” That, Corby says, is the only data communicated to the retailer selling age-restricted goods or services.

“This also delivers interoperability with any licensed app being acceptable in any participating premises.”

Corby says the group is “currently waiting to hear if the new UK government will continue with its predecessor’s plan to amend licensing laws to allow for digital proof of age.” At present, while digital credentials can be used for buying all age-restricted goods including energy drinks, vapes, tobacco, lottery tickets, games, fireworks, medicine and alcohol online; accessing age-related travel discounts on trains, coaches and buses; watching age-restricted films at cinemas; entering 18+ gaming or gambling premises; accessing tattoo, tanning and beauty salons; and proving identity for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks – digital IDs still cannot be used to prove age when buying alcohol on licensed premises.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pindrop unveils real-time, fraud intelligence system to boost call center security

The growing number of fraudulent activities has unlocked the use of technology to protect users, enterprise call centers, banks, and…

 

UNHCR adopting biometric face image quality standard for refugee ID documents

The UNHCR wants to strengthen the quality of the identity documents it issues by improving the quality of their facial…

 

Mandatory MFA across governments makes for maze of regulations

Passwordless authentication is an ongoing sparring match between the quest to simplify identity verification for logins and the punchback of…

 

Criipto CEO’s phishing tales make for a wild ride at Authenticate 2024

Copenhagen-based firm Criipto was recently acquired by the parent company of Norwegian BankID, which runs Norway’s digital identity infrastructure. So…

 

UK forensics database now counts 28.3 million fingerprints

The UK government DNA database has produced over 820,000 matches to unsolved crimes since 2001, new data on the use…

 

EUDI Wallet sees more tensions, new criticisms and some wins

Discussions on the technical specifications of the European digital identity project are seeing more confrontation which could potentially lead to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events