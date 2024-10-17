AVPA age verification approach uses signed QR codes to share relevant age data

Following up on comments posted to LinkedIn regarding an interoperable solution for retail use cases of age verification, the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) has sent more detail on the project to Biometric Update.

In an email, AVPA Director Iain Corby says the age assurance approach targets a UK market in which the organization “judged that consumers would be very nervous about transmitting personal identity data to retailers, particularly sending photos, and even more so if this is to the personal device of a member of staff.”

Developed in partnership with the Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS), an arms-length body responsible for standards for physical cards, and in consultation with issuers and relying parties, AVPA’s tech “is for approved apps to generate signed QR codes once the previously age-verified user authenticates to their device, so any customer who can create this code must be 18+ (or any other applicable age).” That, Corby says, is the only data communicated to the retailer selling age-restricted goods or services.

“This also delivers interoperability with any licensed app being acceptable in any participating premises.”

Corby says the group is “currently waiting to hear if the new UK government will continue with its predecessor’s plan to amend licensing laws to allow for digital proof of age.” At present, while digital credentials can be used for buying all age-restricted goods including energy drinks, vapes, tobacco, lottery tickets, games, fireworks, medicine and alcohol online; accessing age-related travel discounts on trains, coaches and buses; watching age-restricted films at cinemas; entering 18+ gaming or gambling premises; accessing tattoo, tanning and beauty salons; and proving identity for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks – digital IDs still cannot be used to prove age when buying alcohol on licensed premises.

Article Topics

age verification | AVPA | data privacy | interoperability | QR code | retail biometrics