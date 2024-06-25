UK Proof of Age Standards Scheme greenlights 3 Yoti Digital ID Connect apps

FB pixel

| Joel R. McConvey
The UK’s national Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) has accredited three Digital ID Connect apps. A press release from Yoti says Yoti ID, Post Office EasyID and Lloyds Bank Smart ID are now recognized by the UK government for both proof of identity and proof of age.

The digital IDs can be used to buy age-restricted goods including energy drinks, vapes, tobacco, lottery tickets, games, fireworks, medicine and alcohol online – although they are not yet accepted as ID in licensed premises. The three digital identity apps can also be used in a number of scenarios requiring age assurance, such as claiming travel discounts on transit, watching restricted films at cinemas, entering gambling venues, accessing tattoo parlors and proving identity for right to work and criminal record checks.

“We’re delighted that our digital IDs are now government certified for both proof of identity and proof of age,” says Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti. “More UK businesses can now accept our digital IDs to reduce the risk of fake IDs, increase compliance and improve the customer experience.”

“In the UK, over four million people have already downloaded a digital ID app. This is a strong sign that people are ready to embrace reusable digital IDs and want a more secure, private and convenient way to prove who they are.”

The PASS system is governed by data minimization principles, which means the hologram allows users to show only the necessary information to any business asking for their ID, without sharing their biometrics or other sensitive personal data. Companies seeking accreditation must undergo a strict application and evaluation process.

On the retail interaction side, Yoti notes numbers from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) highlighting a 50 percent increase in abuse towards retail workers. “Asking customers to show ID for age verification is one of the most common triggers for abuse,” the firm says. “Yoti, Post Office and Lloyds Bank are confident their digital IDs will support retailers and help make stores a safer place to work and shop.”

While alcohol sales in licensed premises like restaurants and pubs cannot currently accept Digital ID Connect Apps for age verification, discussions are underway at the political level to reevaluate the policy.

