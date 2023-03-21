Yoti partners on digital ID for gaming, trials age estimation for Danish drinkers

Yoti has signed an agreement to add its digital ID app and identity verification technology to the Flows software integration platform popular in the gaming sector and is trialing its age estimation technology for alcohol sales at a Danish supermarket.

Flows digital ID integration

Companies using Flows to manage multiple software applications can now also take clients through identity checks and KYC, reports European Gaming. Individuals can either present Yoti’s digital ID app or be taken through the steps for identity verification with Yoti, typically with a government credential and selfie for biometric matching.

Flows uses zero-code integration to help companies connect data flows with applications such as Slack, DevCode and Chat GPT to improve automation. Flows users can plan games within in a Flow and incorporate tools required at each stage.

“At Flows we are constantly striving to ensure that we provide our customers the most agnostic solution out there,” comments Flows CEO, James King. “Through this new partnership with Yoti we can now instantly provide our customers with easy access to leading identity verification technology so that they are able to provide fast customer verification on-demand instantly improving the overall KYC process.”

Robin Tombs, his counterpart at Yoti says: “Both solutions can be quickly and easily integrated – helping more businesses to unlock the power of digital identity, and benefit from fast, simple and robust identity checks.”

Yoti recently announced a £10 million investment from the Lloyds Banking Group for a new digital ID for all to launch later this year in the UK.

Bilka facial age estimation with Yoti

A Bilka hypermarket in Kolding, southern Denmark, is trialling Yoti’s age estimation technology at its self-checkout, reports Jydske Vestkysten.

The trial at the shopping center outlet is a first for Denmark, reports TVS.

As in Yoti alcohol trials in the UK, a camera photographs the customer’s face to determine whether they are deemed to be at least 25 years old. If so, they can proceed with their shopping. If not, a member of staff can check their ID.

The trial is voluntary for customers and they are promised that no data or images are kept after the checks.

Staff are also on hand to explain the process in the trial that is set to last for two months at the hypermarket, part of the Salling Group.

Rules for retail alcohol sales in Denmark are staggered depending on the strength of the drinks. Photographic ID is required.

Yoti’s facial age estimation is being used by Instagram and the firm’s research finds that customers prefer the camera approach at self-checkouts.

