IATA, Trip.com to pilot digital ID wallets for airline booking flows

International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Trip.com Group are launching a digital identity pilot aimed at integrating wallet-based credentials into airline booking flows.

The initiative, announced during Trip.com’s Airline Global Conference (AGC) 2026 in Amsterdam, will test how travellers can use secure digital credentials stored in mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet and Google Wallet to autofill booking information.

IATA SVP Nick Careen said the pilot represents an early step toward end‑to‑end digital journeys.

“Digital identity is a key enabler of a more seamless travel experience,” he said. “Through this pilot with Trip.com, we are exploring how secure, wallet-based credentials can simplify the booking process, reduce errors, and give travellers greater control over their data.”

“It is an important step toward delivering more efficient, end-to-end digital journeys across the travel ecosystem.”

The pilot could involve a subset of users in the UK and U.S., while participating airlines are expected to include Air Canada, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways. Hopae is expected to serve as a technology partner.

Trip and IATA are also discussing a potential digital identity proof of concept (PoC) in China.

AGC 2026 focused on AI, digital identity and evolving airline distribution models across the travel sector.

Trip executives highlighted how AI is now influencing every stage of the travel journey, from search and booking to servicing and disruption management. In a keynote address, COO Xing Xiong outlined the company’s growing use of AI across internal operations and customer‑facing products, and pointed to the potential of agent‑based AI systems to transform airline distribution and service models.

Senior Product Director Amy Wei showcased practical applications already in use, including TripGenie, the company’s AI assistant, and hybrid human‑AI customer‑service workflows.

IATA digital ID PoC in China and digital wallets

“Trip is part of a proof of concept (PoC),” CT Ooi, global head of flight business for Trip, told Phocuswire. “We work very closely with IATA to make sure that we help smooth out the user experience. Digital ID make things seamless and if the industry can get into this method, it really removes a lot of friction.”

Ooi said the next phase of airline and OTA collaboration will rely on deeper technical integration, shared data and AI‑driven decisioning. “No single player can create value alone,” he said, emphasizing the need for structured partnerships and joint customer experience roadmaps. Trip.com Group is an online travel agency headquartered in Shanghai and Singapore, with a large customer base in China and across Asia, and is making inroads in other territories such as Europe and North America.

IATA’s director for airport infrastructure and customer experience, Harry Grewal, said the organization is discussing a new digital ID PoC in China, one of the world’s largest aviation markets, reported Phocuswire. The new trial would significantly expand on a 2024 pilot, which tested a single airline, to include multiple airlines and border authorities.

IATA concluded a series of digital ID trials across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region working with airlines, airports and technology providers. The trials were conducted as part of IATA’s Strategic Partnerships Program.The association is also planning more for the future.

The PoCs trialled involved several digital wallets. These include Air New Zealand Wallet, Apple Wallet, Digi Yatra, Amadeus Travel Ready, Face Express by NEC, Google Wallet, Multipaz (open source) and SITA Wallet. Technology providers included Amadeus, Branchspace, Hopae, NEC, SICPA and SITA, supported by the IATA Contactless Travel Directory.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | digital ID | digital travel | digital travel credentials | digital wallets | Hopae | International Air Transport Association