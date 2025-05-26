FB pixel

Thailand pauses digital wallet cash handout as US tariffs bite

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Thailand pauses digital wallet cash handout as US tariffs bite
 

Thailand kicked off a $13 billion stimulus handout via digital wallets late last year, but has paused the contentious scheme.

Thai officials pointed to the impact of U.S. tariffs as the government reconsiders the next phase of the cash handout.

“The digital wallet programme was not canceled but postponed until economic conditions improve, when such stimulus would be most effective,” said Shinawatra, as reported by Vietnam Plus.

Deputy prime minister and finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira commented, “In response to the evolving global situation, we are collecting input from various government agencies and reassessing which stimulus measure should proceed and which may need to be postponed or revised.”

The 450 billion baht ($13.8 billion) digital wallet stimulus was aimed at boosting the country’s economy as 45 million citizens would receive the free money and spend it locally. But Shinawatra has said the project has already supported vulnerable groups and the elderly in the first two rounds of distribution, with phase 3 now postponed.

The government is now reviewing the best use of funds with national infrastructure projects being considered.

Registration for the digital wallet, to receive the handout, had been conducted via the Thang Rath app. A government app, Thang Rath faced some problems with some users having to make several attempts for the face biometrics matching process to confirm their identities.

The 450 billion baht scheme faced criticism from economists and opposition parties who questioned the long-term impact of the stimulus, calling it a “fiscal burden,” and that the cash handouts are not the same thing as the digital wallet that was pledged.

Now, as the scheme is postponed, the Thai leadership faces criticism for de-prioritizing the digital wallet and for “devaluing its own flagship policy.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malawi nears full scale digital ID rollout to streamline access to services

A new public and private sector services delivery experience awaits Namibian citizens from next year when the country rolls out…

 

Korea’s Winning.i looking to bring its dual authentication tool to global markets

Seoul-based biometric authentication startup Winning.i has been selected for Korea’s Super Gap Startup 1000+ Project. The program run by the…

 

ICE is at the center of a vast and growing US biometric surveillance capability

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has quietly emerged as the operational nucleus of a vast, fragmented, and increasingly automated…

 

Researcher finds 184M unique login credentials in unsecured database

In the digital age, credentials are the new gold bars. Representing the intangible but infinitely monetizable value of identity, they…

 

Samsung palm biometrics system could be more secure successor to fingerprint

Samsung has filed for a European Patent covering a palm biometrics system that could be implemented in future smartphone models….

 

Vietnam urges corporate banking customers to complete biometric verification as deadline looms

Vietnam is making biometric verification integral to corporate banking. From July 1 corporate bank customers will only be allowed to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events