Brussels endorses Digital Travel Credentials, EU MEPs push for faster rollout

EU lawmakers have endorsed plans for a digital pre‑authorization system aimed at cutting long queues at the bloc’s external borders by enabling travellers to submit identity data before arrival.

The European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee (LIBE) approved the proposal, which would introduce digital travel credentials (DTCs) generated from a biometric passport or EU identity card.

EU member state representatives had agreed on a plan for negotiating a new law on the EU digital travel app and its use on external borders. The endorsement moves the plan forward as the EU legislative machine hammers along, establishing the legal foundation.

Under the proposal, border authorities would be able to verify document validity and entry rights in advance, reducing the time spent on manual checks at crossing points. The system would be open to both EU citizens and third‑country nationals, though travellers opting in would still need to present their physical identity document at the external border.

The proposal includes the creation of an EU‑wide digital travel app to store the DTCs. The EU digital travel app was proposed by the European Commission last year and will be developed by eu-LISA. The app will be optional and allow both EU citizens and third-country nationals to create DTCs.

EU border agency Frontex has launched its own app, developed by Inverid and Iproov, at the request of the EC called Travel to Europe which is already live in Sweden’s Arlanda Airport. It is unclear how the apps will fit together, but currently, the Travel to Europe app is the only way for travelers to preregister for EES.

But once the system is operational, border authorities across the EU would be required to accept DTCs. The European Council also wants travelers to use DTCs to register for the EES and the ETIAS travel authorization system.

MEPs added several amendments to the proposal to bolster data protection. Only individuals aged 16 and over would be eligible to use the system. Border authorities would have to delete travellers’ data immediately after they cross the border, or within 24 hours of a scheduled crossing if entry is refused.

The text also states that travellers who choose not to use the digital system must not face discrimination and must be able to withdraw consent to data processing without adverse consequences. Lawmakers insist the app must follow privacy‑by‑design and privacy‑by‑default principles.

The DTCs will be interoperable with existing and upcoming EU border systems. Third‑country nationals required to provide data to the Entry/Exit System (EES) will be able to submit information in advance, and the same applies to the ETIAS, which launches in late 2026 for visa‑exempt travellers.

MEPs want the system to become operational 18 months after the regulation enters into force, which is much earlier than the European Commission’s proposed 2030 start date. MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar said: “By introducing a European digital travel application system, we are transforming the way people cross our external borders, making procedures faster, smoother and more secure.”

MEPs adopted the EU Parliament’s draft position by 42 votes to 13, with 17 abstentions. The negotiating mandate is expected to be confirmed at the 15-18th December plenary session. If no objections are raised, talks with EU member states will begin.

According to the Commission, 593 million crossings were recorded at the external borders of the Schengen Area in 2023. Rising traveller numbers and the need for manual database checks have led to long wait times which the EU hopes to reduce via digitalization.

