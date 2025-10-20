FB pixel

IngiGo, Digi Yatra seal face biometrics-based app integration deal to streamline travel

| Ayang Macdonald
IngiGo, Digi Yatra seal face biometrics-based app integration deal to streamline travel
 

Passengers flying IndiGo can now use the airline’s app to share their boarding pass digitally with Digi Yatra’s own for airport verification processes.

The app-to-app integration deal is aimed at facilitating the passenger check-in process, according to a joint announcement.

Digi Yatra is a face biometrics platform deployed at Indian airports to streamline how passengers get verified in a process that reduces passenger processing time. Since its launch in 2022, it has seen at least 15 million downloads and is used in 24 airports across India. IndiGo was among the first Indian airlines to deploy the Digi Yatra authentication platform.

With the integration, IndiGo’s passengers can share their boarding pass with Digi Yatra after completing their web check-in, and this eliminates the need to physically scan the QR code on the boarding pass.

This automated process happens entirely offline through “deep linking” and in a manner that protects the privacy of passengers thanks to Digi Yatra’s privacy-by-designs architecture.

Reacting to the app integration, the CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, Suresh Khadakbhavi, said the partnership furthers their move to ensure that air travel is seamless, secure and convenient for everyone.

“This collaboration with IndiGo marks a significant milestone in that journey. By integrating our technology directly with IndiGo’s app, we are enabling travelers to enjoy faster check-ins, smoother boarding, and enhanced convenience. As more airlines and airports embrace our ecosystem, we will continue to innovate and support India’s vision for digital transformation in travel,” he said.

IndiGo’s Chief Information and Digital Officer Neetan Chopra also hailed the deal, saying it advances their push towards better customer convenience. “Every year, we fly millions of customers who trust us for our promise of safe, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience. This partnership with Digi Yatra takes our commitment to customer convenience a step further by enabling a smooth, contactless boarding journey,” he stated.

“We are thrilled to be amongst the first airlines to adopt this technology and remain focused on leveraging innovation to make air travel simpler, faster, and more enjoyable for everyone.”

IndiGo is India’s largest airline by passenger volume and fleet size. It recently completed an order for 30 more Airbus A350 planes, bringing its total order for that aircraft type to 60.

The confirmation of the new order follows a Memorandum of Understanding which it signed with the plane manufacturer in June, and concretizes the airline’s long-haul international flight ambitions, states a press release.

