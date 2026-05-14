Unico launches digital proof-of-age tool in Brazil

Unico, Latin America’s largest digital identity network, has launched its new proprietary age verification technology in Brazil. A release from the firm says its product achieves 99.98 percent accuracy, using a single selfie to confirm, “in a deterministic and private manner, whether a user is of legal age.”

Unico developed the tool using Privacy by Design architecture, with built-in liveness detection, advanced encryption and automatic masking of personally identifiable information (PII) to ensure biometric data is used exclusively for its intended purpose, never stored or shared, and subsequently deleted.

Rather, in keeping with selective disclosure and data minimization principles, Unico’s age check tool provides a binary yes/no response to age assurance requests. With this, the company says, it “delivers innovation in full compliance with LGPD and strict global standards, such as GDPR and ISO 27701.”

The age verification capability, developed through a secure lifecycle including threat modeling and vulnerability testing, is integrated into Unico’s larger digital identity infrastructure, which handled over 1.5 billion identity checks in 2025. The company is launching its tool partly in response to Brazil’s Law No. 15,211/2025, the Digital Statute of the Child and Adolescent (Digital ECA), which went into effect on March 17 of this year, introducing sweeping new online safety regulations and age assurance requirements.

Luis Felipe Monteiro, CEO of Unico LATAM, says “the current landscape underscores the shared responsibility between the government, corporations, and civil society to provide a safer online experience for minors.”

“The law is clear in its requirements for precision, data privacy, and auditability in age verification, balanced according to the risk level of the product or content provided by the platform. The challenge is to balance assertive protection for children and adolescents with a frictionless experience that does not retain data. In our view, a seamless user experience is essential.”

Unico, which is headquartered in Sao Paulo, recently opened a new global headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in an attempt to gain traction in the U.S. market.

Article Topics

age verification | biometric liveness detection | Brazil | facial age estimation (FAE) | selfie biometrics | Unico