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New Zealand to enable digital ID credentials, age checks via Govt.nz app wallet

First digital credential to be issued in the wallet will be for proof of age
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
New Zealand to enable digital ID credentials, age checks via Govt.nz app wallet
 

New Zealand is planning to roll out a digital identity wallet by the end of March, allowing users to access digital credentials issued by the government or private sector – including a digital proof of age. The wallet is set to roll out within the government services app Govt.nz, according to Minister for Digitizing Government Judith Collins.

“The Govt.nz App will provide New Zealanders with easy access to government digital services such as communications and proof of digital identity,” Collins announced last Friday. “At the same time, the Government Credential Issuance Platform will go live, allowing all government agencies to issue digital credentials directly into the wallet.”

The first digital credential to be issued in the wallet is the Kiwi Access Card, previously known as the 18+ Card, which is used for proving age in New Zealand. The Department of Internal Affairs is currently working on this task with industry organization Hospitality New Zealand, which manages the card.

“This digital credential could be used by customers to present their Kiwi Access Card on their phone at a bar or event entrance, so staff can confirm age eligibility quickly and securely without handling a physical card,” says Collins.

The digital age credential will be introduced pending amendments to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, which will add digital identity credentials to the list of acceptable proof-of-age documents.

The government has also announced that secure messaging will be introduced on the Govt.nz app by July 2026, allowing New Zealanders to receive communications directly from government agencies. Digital driver’s licenses are also expected to be added once the Regulatory Systems (Transport) Amendment Bill is passed.

The Govt.nz app was launched in December last year, Its use will remain voluntary, according to Minister Collins.

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