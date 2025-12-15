Tech New Zealand aims to be digital ecosystem hub as gov’t rolls out wallet-to-be

New Zealand continues to push the pace on its digital transformation efforts. The government has rolled out its new Govt.nz app, which will eventually serve as a digital wallet for government-issued credentials. And a re-branded NGO brings together the organization previously known as NZTech and the Tech Alliance under the single banner of Tech New Zealand.

Centrist quotes Minister for Digitising Government Judith Collins, who tells RNZ’s Morning Report that digital driver’s licences and other identity credentials will be added to the Govt.nz app once legislation passes early in 2026. The minister also emphasizes that the app is not mandatory and that it has no tracking capability. Updates will occur every six to eight weeks.

“In plain terms, the app is being positioned to become the country’s central digital ID platform, with future phases pairing identity functions with secure messaging and notifications.” The country’s implementation has progressed at speed; Collins has promised that mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) will be available to Kiwis by the end of year or early in 2026.

Tech New Zealand unites 16 ‘communities’ in shared commitment

The new identity for the industry organization that calls itself “Aotearoa’s united voice for the technology ecosystem” offers greater clarity for members, partners and government, according to a release.

It “reflects the organization’s evolution into a nationwide network of 16 Communities, representing thousands of organisations across areas including artificial intelligence, agritech, fintech, SaaS, biotech, digital identity and education technology.”

Tech New Zealand does not serve as a centralized governing body for the sector, but rather “the steady centre of the ecosystem” in which each community maintains its own governance and specialist focus.

TNZ Chief Executive Graeme Muller calls the rebrand a “clear and cohesive way” to express the increasing interconnectivity of its communities, which include Digital Identity New Zealand, Blockchain New Zealand, FinTech New Zealand, AI Forum New Zealand, TechWomen New Zealand and more.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | government services | Govt.nz app | New Zealand | Tech New Zealand