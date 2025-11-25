Cyprus lauds impressive use of CY Login digital government services

More than half a million digital ID profiles have already been registered on Cyprus’ CY Login digital government platform, averaging about 7,500 new signups every month.

This is according to figures from the department of digital policy, as reported recently by Cyprus Mail.

Per the department, 409,030 of the registered profiles are owned by individual citizens, while 155,117 are for companies and other corporate and legal establishments.

CY Login is a unified and secure entry point for citizens and entities to sign up for a wide array of digital government services.

Cyprus started issuance of its national digital ID, known as IDME.cy, in January as part of the country’s digital transformation push. The first 30,000 copies were issued free of charge while the subsequent 70,000 were delivered on subsidized fees.

Before then however, the government had launched a digital wallet dubbed Digital Citizen designed to allow users obtain and store their credentials for legal use.

Officials say while adherence to the digital ID is growing, there are fewer complaints from users, which is a pointer to the efficient nature of the system.

The deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Nicodemos Damianou said of the between 30,000 and 50,000 individuals who use the service each day, less than 120 complaints are received.

In a parliamentary briefing, he also explained that many of the registered profiles have been duly verified. He called on citizens to make use of the available channels to report any complaints to dedicated teams. There are plans to also open a call center to serve as a ingle contact point.

Damianou also disclosed that in order to improve user experience and encourage further adoption, the government has rolled out a number of measures, including online guides aimed at assisting users in completing registration and verification procedures.

In September, concerns about the digital ID contract were raised when an audit found that the company that was selected has close ties with the deputy minister of Innovation.

