New Aadhaar app launches, India’s digital ID coming to Google Wallet

India has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app with updated features for biometric liveness, age verification, data minimization and credential sharing.

Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app allows Aadhaar number holders (ANH) to manage their digital identity on smartphones.

It supports functions such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock, authentication history and QR‑based credential sharing. Up to five Aadhaar profiles can be managed on a single device, enabling family use, dubbed: “One Family – One App.”

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) highlighted that the app is designed to promote selective data sharing, in line with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Instead of transmitting full Aadhaar numbers, verifiers receive digitally signed credentials tailored to specific use cases, such as age verification for ticket purchases or hospital admissions.

The app also integrates with everyday services including hotel check‑ins, gig worker verification, and administrative procedures. Future updates will allow residents to modify registered mobile numbers directly through the app.

UIDAI also announced that Aadhaar verifiable credentials will soon be compatible with Google Wallet, enabling users to store and share verifiable identity data across platforms.

The integration is built on international standards such as ISO/IEC 18013‑5 and the W3C Digital Credentials API, with added privacy protections like zero‑knowledge proofs to confirm facts without exposing additional personal data.

Google Wallet product manager Ashish Mithal announced that Aadhaar will be coming soon on the Google India blog. “We are glad to be a partner in the UIDAI’s initiative, and look forward to working together to bring this experience to Google Wallet users,” Mithal wrote.

“The ability to save Aadhaar to Google Wallet will begin rolling out in the coming weeks,” the product manager said.

