IATA trials show biometric, contactless air travel ‘works securely and efficiently’

A future of fully contactless international travel could pretty smoothly transition into the present. That’s the conclusion drawn from a series of digital identity trials conducted across Europe and the Asia‑Pacific region.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says fully contactless, biometric‑enabled international travel is already achievable, provided governments begin issuing and accepting digital passports at scale. IATA has the Contactless Travel Directory to help quickly scale and increase adoption of contactless travel solutions.

“We have proven that digital identity for international travel works securely and efficiently,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. The trials were conducted as part of IATA’s Strategic Partnerships Program.

“For travellers to benefit from this important modernization, governments must accelerate efforts to issue and accept Digital Travel Credentials — secure digital versions of passports.

“The result will be stronger security, smoother journeys, and greater efficiency.”

Proofs of Concept (PoCs) were carried out with airlines, airports and technology providers tested travellers’ passage through airports using digital IDs stored in mobile wallets. Several national ID programmes and biometric verification replaced paper documents.

According to IATA, the trials showed that passengers can complete an entire journey, which included transfers, without presenting a physical passport or boarding pass. The tests demonstrated interoperability across borders and between different digital ID systems, which is crucial to international travel and feasibility.

Participants successfully used a mix of identity wallets including Apple Wallet’s digital ID for U.S. passport holders, Google ID Pass for UK and U.S. travellers, and India’s Digi Yatra programme. Travellers were able to share identity data securely in advance, enabling pre‑travel checks and reducing repeated document inspections at the airport.

The PoCs were built on IATA’s One ID standards and international frameworks from ISO, OpenID and the W3C. They showed that wallet‑based digital identities function reliably in live airline environments and identity data can be shared ahead of travel with user consent.

Biometric verification can replace manual document checks at airport touchpoints; a single digital identity can be reused throughout the journey and systems operated by airlines, airports and governments can interoperate across borders. Three separate trials explored different aspects of the technology.

Biometrics and digital ID trials from Bengaluru to Tokyo and beyond

Japan Airlines put biometric processing through its paces across a multi‑airport, multi‑airline itinerary from Tokyo to Hong Kong and onward to Europe. Air New Zealand trialled an airline‑managed digital wallet enabling remote enrolment and contactless processing at customs. Interoperability between national digital ID systems and international wallet credentials at Bengaluru Airport was demonstrated by IndiGo in India.

IATA says global adoption now depends on coordinated government action, which depends on issuing digital travel credentials (DTCs), ensuring border systems can accept them and planning for international interoperability.

Walsh argued that digital passports would strengthen security while reducing queues. “By sharing identity data in advance, checks can be completed earlier, reducing the need for document checks at airports and cutting queues” he said.

“The next step is for governments to put the frameworks in place to integrate digital identity into global travel processes.”

Beyond this, others have analyzed how border modernization with biometrics and advanced travel authorization could substantially contribute to economic growth and add millions of jobs around the world. The SITA and World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) “Better Borders” report forecast that adoption of DTCs and policies in support of eVisas could increase global GDP by $401 billion and generate 14 million new jobs.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | contactless biometrics | digital ID | digital travel | India | International Air Transport Association | Japan | New Zealand | passenger processing | passports | SITA | WTTC