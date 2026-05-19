Next considers divesting fingerprint sensor portfolio, delisting from Euronext

The market guidance provided by Next Biometrics in 2025 was too optimistic, and now the company is considering divesting, partnering on or licensing its fingerprint sensor business. Next will carry out a strategic review that also includes considering delisting from Euronext Oslo.

The company provided an update on its first fiscal quarter of 2026 ahead of its upcoming AGM. Operating revenues were 1.8 million Norwegian kroner (around $190,000) for the quarter, and an EBITDA loss of NOK 30 million ($3.2 million).

Next has a shorter liquidity runway, therefore, despite a March rights issue that extends it to Q3.

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biometrics | financial results | fingerprint sensors | Next Biometrics | stocks