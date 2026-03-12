FB pixel

Next considers fundraising as key biometrics markets reopen

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Next considers fundraising as key biometrics markets reopen
 

2025 closed on a disappointing note for Next Biometrics, revenue-wise, but the company says its focus on biometric liveness will pay gradually increasing returns in the quarters and years ahead.

The company reports 2.5 million Norwegian kroner (roughly US$260,000) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, down from NOK 2.9 million for its adjusted results a year earlier. But Next booked NOK 7 million ($720,000) in new order during the quarter and since, and the markets it primarily serves (most notably India) are reopening, according to the quarterly report.

Next also announced this week it is contemplating a rights issue to existing shareholders to raise up to NOK 50 million ($5.15 million).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EC’s use case manual explains age verification with EUDI Wallet 

The European Commission has published an age verification Use Case Manual, showcasing how citizens will be able to prove they…

 

UK Fraud Strategy considers business digital identity and IDV 

In a new fraud strategy, the UK government is showing its commitment in fighting fraud and the way it has…

 

Turks and Caicos President unveils major digital transformation agenda

Prime Minister Charles Washington Misick of Turks and Caicos Islands says the government is undertaking a major digital transformation project…

 

Deepfakes force enterprises to rethink cybersecurity

Organizations must move beyond simple detection tools to defend against AI-generated impersonations and synthetic media attacks. As generative AI continues…

 

Are deepfakes already in your system? Learn how to find out, what to do

The threat that deepfakes pose to biometric onboarding processes is well known at this point. Less well understood, according to…

 

CBP moves to modernize fingerprinting at national scale

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to hire a single contractor to run a nationwide electronic fingerprinting program…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events