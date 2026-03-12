Next considers fundraising as key biometrics markets reopen

2025 closed on a disappointing note for Next Biometrics, revenue-wise, but the company says its focus on biometric liveness will pay gradually increasing returns in the quarters and years ahead.

The company reports 2.5 million Norwegian kroner (roughly US$260,000) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, down from NOK 2.9 million for its adjusted results a year earlier. But Next booked NOK 7 million ($720,000) in new order during the quarter and since, and the markets it primarily serves (most notably India) are reopening, according to the quarterly report.

Next also announced this week it is contemplating a rights issue to existing shareholders to raise up to NOK 50 million ($5.15 million).

