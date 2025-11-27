FB pixel

BigBear.ai expects more gov’t contracts after O’Hare biometrics launch, gen AI deal

Ask Sage acquisition expected to close soon
| Chris Burt
BigBear.ai expects more gov't contracts after O'Hare biometrics launch, gen AI deal
 

BigBear.ai has added another large U.S. airport to its biometric deployment portfolio, and is integrating a generative AI platform designed for government use through a major acquisition.

Face biometrics from the company are now available for Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). BigBear.ai has also reached a deal for generative AI platform Ask Sage for $250 million to build its chatbot and AI agent capabilities into applications in highly regulated sectors, defense and national security agencies.

The acquisition is expected to close in late-2025 or early-2026.

CBP will use BigBear.ai’s veriScan biometric identity platform to reduce how long checks take for Americans re-entering the country, according to a company announcement.

VeriScan was also recently deployed for biometric boarding or the EPP program at a baker’s dozen locations around North America, most recently Nashville International.

Pangiam acquired airport face biometrics platform veriScan from the from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in 2021, prior to BigBear.ai’s merger with Pangiam, which closed in early-2024.

“Border security starts with trusted identity,” says Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “By combining BigBear.ai’s advanced biometric technologies with CBP’s strong security framework, we are helping to ensure that identity verification at O’Hare remains both frictionless and fortified, delivering confidence at one of the nation’s busiest international gateways.”

McAleenan also sees “accelerated” federal government spending to result in contracts for BigBear.ai in areas like border security and defense.

The company reiterated its earlier forecast of revenues between $125 million and $140 million for fiscal 2025.

