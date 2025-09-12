FB pixel

BigBear.ai biometric boarding expands further into US

Touchless ID program reaches more airports
| Masha Borak
After deploying its veriScan biometric boarding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) in a dozen ports, BigBear is bringing the technology to Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The veriScan platform utilizes facial recognition to identify travelers and let them verify themselves without the need for passports or boarding passes, simply having their faces scanned by the system. VeriScan matches passengers’ face biometrics with existing government records, to make sure they are who they say they are when travelling. BigBear acquired the platform when it purchased Pangiam in 2023.

The EPP biometric identity verification program is being used by the CBP to reduce processing times for American passengers arriving on international flights. EPP captures a live facial image from passengers and compares it to existing records, allowing them to skip presenting a physical passport. Travelers are either verified or referred to an officer for additional screening by the CBP.

“BigBear.ai’s advanced identity verification tools streamline passenger processing while giving officers real-time insights to make faster, more informed decisions,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

iProov is also participating in this CBP passenger identity verification program at Orlando International.

The Enhanced Passenger Processing system is completely automated, and participation in the program is voluntary.

Las Vegas airport introduces TSA Touchless ID

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is preparing for the fall and winter holidays by introducing TSA PreCheck Touchless ID.

The system uses facial recognition to move passengers through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line faster. Passengers must be enrolled in TSA PreCheck and be flying on American, Delta, or United from Las Vegas to use the new system.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is used across 15 other U.S. airports with technology vendor ASRC Federal working to add more airlines and airports, according to GovTech.

Earlier this year, the TSA started requiring passengers to have a REAL ID to pass security. This has allowed the organization to increase the transaction speed without lowering standards, according to Mike Horton, vice president for National Security at ASRC Federal.

When passengers present Real IDs and match their faces with the photograph taken at kiosks, the solution works 66 percent faster compared to not using Real ID.

Horton also noted that TSA plans to broaden the program in order to prepare for the upcoming Olympics and the World Cup in the U.S. This will include collaborating with more airlines and possibly other agencies, such as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), he told the Federal News Network.

TSA is currently trialing biometric gates from Clear at three U.S. airports, building on the PreCheck Touchless ID program.

Enhanced Passenger Processing and Precheck Touchless ID are part of America’s airport efficiency initiatives that include the Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) devices already in use at nearly 250 airports which capture a live photo and verify it against a passenger’s ID. Together, these programs point toward a checkpoint process where identity is established by machines, not people.

