iProov stacks up border biometrics wins with Orlando airport deployment announced

iProov is supplying its face biometrics to Orlando International Airport (MCO), which serves nearly 58 million passengers a year, for passenger identity verification.

The Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) initiative will be used by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to reduce processing times for American passengers arriving on international flights, Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), announced last week. The GOAA, which manages Orlando International Airport, selected iProov to verify the identities of U.S. citizens by matching them with passport images stored in the CBP database.

“Technology is driving the way for more efficient passenger operations,” says Lyttle. “MCO saw an increase of more than 800,000 international arrivals in 2024 than in 2023, many of them U.S. citizens who would benefit from this program.”

The processing system is completely automated, while participation in the program is voluntary. The Enhanced Passenger Processing will kick off on select flights. Full deployment is expected in the summer, MCO said in a release.

The announcement comes as U.S. airports face increasing debates over the use of facial recognition. Last week, the U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB) released a report on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) use of facial recognition, warning of transparency failures, unclear consent practices and risks of mission creep.

Lawmakers have been pushing for legislation establishing human ID checks as the default verification method at TSA checkpoints, making facial recognition an opt-in alternative. The law also promises to restrict storing and repurposing biometric data collected by the agency.

Despite increasing regulatory hurdles, biometric-enabled travel is expected to grow. iProov, for instance, has been introducing its face biometrics tech in other travel hubs and border crossings, including the UK and the EU.

The London-headquartered identity verification firm participated in the UK Home Office trials in maritime ports alongside four other vendors. The company tested capturing high-quality facial images of people within vehicles and linking their identity with the vehicle they are traveling in. The trials took place between December 2024 and February 2025 and were designed to enhance security and efficiency as the country prepares for the introduction of the EU Entry-Exit System later this year.

iProov is also one of the companies behind the pre-registration app Travel to Europe, which was launched to streamline EES entry processes.

