iProov targets growing face biometrics in the Philippines

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Government Services
iProov targets growing face biometrics in the Philippines
 

iProov is investing in the Philippines as one of its next big target markets, according to BusinessWorld.

“The British ambassador to the Philippines visited our office. For us, the Philippines is a large, exciting, and important market, and we are doing everything we can to enable citizens and employees to benefit from the trust and security that we bring to online transactions,” CEO Andrew Bud told the publication.

The company has customers in the global banking market, and among government organizations like the Australia’s tax office, Britain’s immigration department, and America’s DHS and IRS, the article notes.

iProov’s identity verification is up to a 98 percent success rate, in six-second checks that identify spoof attempts like deepfakes. Injection attacks with deepfakes increased by over 700 percent between the first and second half of last year, according to company statistics.

Bud says the company’s technology works equally well with people of every ethnicity, skin tone and age above 18.

Country market primed for growth

The biometrics market in the Philippines has been expanding rapidly, with the Philippine Statistics Authority introducing a pair of biometric authentication services and officially launching its PhilSys national digital ID last month. PhilSys is being accepted and biometrics implemented at a growing number of financial institutions, and now the government is considering making the national mandatory to receive public subsidies, which could involve biometric identity verification.

There are some 88 million people registered for the Philippines’ national ID.

Officials in the country are also planning to expand the use of face biometrics at the nation’s airports.

