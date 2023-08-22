Dock partners with Feedzai to bring behavioral biometrics to LatAm AML customers

Dock, a Brazilian payments and digital banking provider serving the Latin American market, announced that it is partnering with AML and fraud prevention provider Feedzai. Dock customers will now be able to access the RiskOps platform which includes a native behavioral biometrics module that will provide companies of all sizes with digital footprints of consumers conducting transactions.

Feedzai uses machine learning to increase threat detection accuracy and improve security. By comparing an individual customer’s current and previous behavior, the platform can identify activity that falls out of the user’s unique patterns. The company added behavioral biometrics to its portfolio when it acquired Revelock in 2021.

“We are providing our customers with another cloud-first technology solution that delivers a personalized approach to cyber threat detection and assessment, based on machine learning models and supported by Dock’s expertise,” says Armando Junior, risk director at Dock. “This partnership is aligned with our Latin American expansion strategy. The new feature makes it possible for us to understand even better the needs of our customers throughout the region.”

Dock has prioritized financial inclusion of the unbanked and underbanked during its 20+ years of operations. It currently manages over 70 million accounts and oversees over $240 billion in transactions each year. Last year, Dock saw its market value reach $1.5 billion after acquiring almost $134 million in its latest round of funding.

Dock is also collaborating with Tenpo, the top digital bank in Chile, with over 2.2 million clients, according to another announcement demonstrating its expansion in the region.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | Dock | Feedzai | financial services | fraud prevention