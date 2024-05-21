SITA acquires Materna IPS, setting up biometrics at more airport touchpoints

SITA has revealed a strategic initiative with the acquisition of Materna IPS, a provider of passenger handling solutions for airports and airlines. This deal gives SITA a portfolio of passenger processing technologies it can integrate its biometrics, computer vision, digital travel and airport operations management portfolio to offer more comprehensive packages of hardware, software and services.

Switzerland-headquartered SITA bills its Smart Path platform as a comprehensive biometric passenger processing solution including all stages of the passenger journey, from mobile enrollment to aircraft boarding. The addition of an established check-in kiosk and self-bag drop hardware provider in Materna IPS allows it to offer an expanded range of touchpoints and options in-house. Germany-based Materna says it is the leader in self-bag drop and claims customers on four continents. The two companies each have existing contracts to provide passenger processing systems to airports in India.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy,” says David Lavorel, CEO of SITA. “We wanted to take a bold step towards transforming the future of travel, and we’ve done it. We can’t wait to set off on this new journey with our colleagues at Materna IPS and reshape the future of travel together.”

SITA’s wide range of software and services also includes AI-powered computer vision technology for aircraft turnaround, allowing for the tracking, analysis, and optimization of aircraft turnaround processes. Additionally, the company utilizes advanced deep learning models to automate the detection of baggage dimensions and calculate available space on the aircraft.

“This strategic move is an ideal fit with our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we’ll create unparalleled value in our industry and beyond, using our combined strengths to drive meaningful progress and more opportunity for everyone,” says Dr. Georg Oschmann, CEO of Materna IPS.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

