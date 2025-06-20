Lufthansa, BigBear.ai and HID fly the future of digital transformation

The Lufthansa Group app is paving the way for air travel with new features and digital functionalities that interface with the ongoing digital transformation in aviation.

Named the best airline app worldwide, the Lufthansa Group app has added digital functions as summer arrives (in the northern hemisphere anyway) serving as a digital accompaniment from booking to beyond.

“I particularly recommend that our passengers create a Travel ID profile,” says Dieter Vranckx, chief commercial officer, Lufthansa Group.

“This offers them many advantages and helps them to make their journey even more comfortable. With the new digital services, we offer them an optimized travel experience and support them at every stage of their journey.”

For example, Travel ID can provide travelers with personalized information and suggest solutions should travel plans change unexpectedly. For those flying to the U.S., the ESTA travel authorization is now already checked during online check-in.

The app’s passport scan has been improved further and the user’s passport loaded into the app during check-in. Passport details are checked in the process.

Lufthansa offers a new service with information on entry guidelines and passports or visa requirements for international travel, which is stored in the digital Travel ID.

Status, Business and First Class travelers can use the app to find their nearest Lufthansa Group lounge, with digital menu cards and e-journals available before the flight.

BigBear.ai deploys biometrics for EPP across a dozen ports

BigBear.ai has announced further deployments of its biometrics software for Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) across North America.

Developed by Pangiam, now a BigBear.ai company, the solution streamlines the airport experience for international arrivals for U.S. citizens. While not all the deployments are new – for example, the deployments at Denver International Airport and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority have been previously covered by Biometric Update – this brings the total number of deployments to 12 airports or ports.

These are: Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Chicago International Airport (ORD), Cross Border Xpress (CBX), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Denver International Airport (DEN), John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 4 (JFKIAT), John F. Kennedy International Airport – Terminal 8, Los Angeles International Airport – Terminal 7 (LAX-T7 UAL), Los Angeles International Airport – Tom Bradley International Terminal (LAX-TBIT), Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), Port of Seattle (SEA), Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“Deploying Enhanced Passenger Processing at scale requires near seamless integration of advanced biometrics, AI, and operational infrastructure – this is where BigBear.ai excels,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

“We are proud to support international airports, seaports, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in transforming the security and safety for travelers, while elevating the passenger experience through AI-powered innovation.”

HID wins design award for biometric border gates

HID is being acknowledged for its efforts at transforming the passenger experience.

The BG100 Speedgate integrates HID Facepod and document reader with Assa Abloy’s Speedgate, with HID’s all-in-one face biometric solution featuring multi-touch screens, smart LED guidance, an advanced camera system and facial recognition algorithms from Paravision.

The combo streamlines airport touchpoints, such as pre-security checks and VIP lounge access to boarding and immigration, as a biometric e-gate solution. It was recognized recently with the BG100 Speedgate earning a Red Dot Design Award for its clean, forward-thinking aesthetic.

The BG100 Speedgate has a modular architecture for integration with a range of peripherals, such as boarding pass printers, ID document readers and ticket scanners. This flexibility allows airports to customize the biometric e-gate to their operational needs.

