More US airlines, airports moving toward biometrics for security, baggage

From Denver to Salt Lake City to Dubai, biometrics and digital ID are being activated to improve security and efficiency at airports. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is congressionally mandated to implement a biometric entry-exit system, and firms are finding uptake for use cases from security checks to baggage drop.

BigBear.ai brings veriScan touchless technology to Denver airport

BigBear.ai has successfully installed its Pangiam veriScan biometric verification solution at 14 international departure gates at Denver International Airport (DEN). A release says the deployment of veriScan’s opt-in face biometrics could reduce boarding times and otherwise improve boarding processes for over 46,600 international departing passengers.

“We are thrilled to see positive results early on from the implementation of veriScan at Denver International Airport,” says Kevin McAleenan, president of BigBear.ai. “I applaud DEN for their dedication to focus on security protocols using innovative technologies across 13 airlines.”

Per the release, veriScan has processed over 28 million passengers since its inception in 2018. It was originally developed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Labs in response to the congressional mandate.

Salt Lake City Airport sees biometric deployments by Delta, United

In Utah, Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) has expanded Delta’s digital ID program, which gives customers access to the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lane. SLC marks the sixth Delta hub to activate the biometric facial matching program, which enables passengers to move through TSA checkpoints and check baggage by looking into a camera.

A company release says bag drop transactions using biometric digital identity are about 75 percent faster than standard transactions, averaging 30 seconds compared to two minutes. Security is likewise streamlined, with automated biometric identity verification moving passengers through border control checkpoints about 60 percent faster than standard TSA PreCheck customers.

Digital ID is expected to be deployed at D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA) in November – “just in time for the holiday travel season” – joining airports in Los Angeles and New York City, as well as Atlanta and Detroit, where the program debuted in 2021. In 2023, BigBear acquired Pangiam, which bought veriScan in 2021.

United now also offers biometric processing at Salt Lake City International Airport. Both systems use facial cameras for identity verification. And American Airlines will soon join the ranks, offering biometric hands-free access at select TSA PreCheck lanes to members of its AAdvantage customer program. (Participating airports have not been confirmed.)

Abu Dhabi aims to be Middle East’s gateway to US with biometric preclearance

Passengers traveling to the U.S. from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) can now use facial recognition technology to clear immigration and customs before departure, through the new United States Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) preclearance facility.

A statement from Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, says the US CBP facility “strengthens our ambition to be a leading travel hub, offering passengers a distinctive travel experience that is unparalleled in our region. This is a unique offering that allows us to stand out in the region as the first and only US preclearance and reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class services and convenience to our passengers.”

