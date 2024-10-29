Norway reveals plans to contract 21 biometric border control gates

Norway is planning to tender a contract for automatic biometric border control gates for installation at the main airport in the country’s capital, Oslo.

The tender notice for “Procurement of ABC e-Gates” specifies that authorities intend to procure 21 electronic gates at Oslo Airport Gardermoen OSL. It also notes a potential for an increase in the volume of gates and the number of locations.

The Norwegian Police Shared Services division has allocated 50 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$4.6 million) for the biometric gates.

The contract includes the biometric gates and biometric sensors themselves, plus software development, support, and repair and maintenance services. The Police Shared Services are also expected to develop some components for the software controlling the e-gates.

Oslo Airport Gardermoen has had biometric border control gates since 2012, and deployed Idemia’s MorphoFace biometrics to its gates in 2018.

Authorities expect to go through the procurement process in 2025, and make a contract announcement during the first quarter.

A 2023 report from Juniper Research forecasted revenues from biometric airport gates would rise by 137 percent from last year to 2027.

ABC gates | airports | biometrics | government purchasing | Norway | tender