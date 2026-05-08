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SLC Digital patents multi-signal fingerprint biometric sensor array for smart cards

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
SLC Digital patents multi-signal fingerprint biometric sensor array for smart cards
 

Multifactor authentication and multi-modal biometrics are both well established as robust identification methods, but now SLC Digital is introducing multi-signal biometrics based on a patented new technique.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted SLC Digital a patent for authentication using a graphene-based sensor that combines optical, ultrasound and electrical signals into a single biometric input. Optical, ultrasound and capacitance sensors are integrated and covered with a graphene membrane within a smart card.

SLC’s newest patent is descriptively titled: “System and method for human authentication using graphene membrane for unobstructed optical, ultrasound, and capacitance sensory and communication in distributed computing card format.”

The array captures fingerprint ridges and valleys in high-resolution with the “graphene membrane optical sensors,” 3D maps of surface and subsurface skin structures with the ultrasound sensors and measurements of electrical properties with the capacitive sensors.

SLC says the combined biometric data enables the identification of individuals based on “distinct neuron patterns embedded in the skin” and that it makes fingerprint biometrics significantly harder to spoof.

“This new patent represents a significant step forward in biometric authentication,” says Travis McGregor, CEO of SLC Digital, in the company announcement. “By combining multiple sensing modalities in a single hardware-based system, we can move beyond surface-level biometrics toward a deeper, more secure form of identity verification.”

The patent argues that the multi-signal technique delivers high-accuracy biometrics than those of smartphones to enable secure electronic transactions and KYC checks.

SLC digital has struck deals with Idemia Public Security last year, prior to Amadeus’ announcing a deal to acquire it, as well as Tracer Labs and Ideco this year to combat fraud with hardware-bound identity.

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