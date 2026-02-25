SLC Digital and Tracer Labs combine to offer reusable credentials with SIM-based IDV

Identity authentication firm SLC Digital and Tracer Labs, the developer of the Trust ID platform, have partnered to integrate SIM-based human authorization with reusable digital identity credentials.

The partnership aims to tackle account takeover fraud, one of the fastest-growing forms of identity crime. According to FBI figures, account takeover losses exceeded $262 million in 2025. “Fraud detection alone is no longer enough,” says Travis McGregor, SLC Digital’s CEO.

“Enterprises must also know that a real, verified human – bound to a specific, trusted device – is approving high-risk actions. By integrating SLC Digital’s hardware-rooted identity with Trust ID’s intelligence platform, we’re changing where trust lives and creating a new standard for digital trust.”

The solution integrates SIM-based cryptographic proof of device trust with reusable consent credentials, with the partnership targeting a stronger foundation for digital identity in sectors such as financial services, telecom, healthcare and government platforms.

Despite widespread use of multi-factor authentication, attackers continue to exploit weaknesses in codes, messages and approval prompts through social engineering. The partnership seeks to address these gaps by combining hardware-rooted proof of human presence with persistent, verifiable identity signals.

The joint framework will confirm that a real person is approving actions from a trusted device, while simultaneously verifying identity and authorization in real time. The system is designed to support portable, privacy-preserving credentials, allowing users to authorize transactions without repeatedly exposing sensitive personal data.

“Digital ecosystems can’t rely on one-time authentication in a world of autonomous agents and sophisticated threats,” says Pete Hayes, Tracer Labs’ CEO. “Systems need persistent, trustworthy identity signals – not repeated prompts.”

“Trust ID solves this by giving platforms verifiable identity, consent, and authorization they can trust continuously. Combined with SLC Digital’s cryptographic proof of human presence and device trust, we’re delivering a trust architecture built for the realities of modern digital risk.”

The companies argue that digital ecosystems require continuous, trustworthy identity signals rather than one-time authentication. A pilot program will be launched before expanding into enterprise offerings.

