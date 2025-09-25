Reusable ID platform from Signicat unifies identity ahead of EUDI Wallet deadline

The EU Digital Identity Wallet scheme is set to transform how identity works in Europe, and Signicat is laying the groundwork with the launch of ReuseID, a unified digital identity product that, according to a press release, “enables organisations to create, manage and reuse verified identities across their entire ecosystem,” on all platforms and in all countries.

With 15 months until the December 2026 deadline for offering a digital identity wallet to all EU citizens, there is increased demand for interoperable, privacy-enhancing digital ID ecosystems that enable secure reuse of verified identity credentials across multiple sectors and countries.

Signicat, which is based in Norway, says ReuseID is “fully prepared for eIDAS 2 and designed to integrate into the emerging wallet ecosystem.”

With digital identity comes digital identity fraud. A recent survey commissioned by Signicat shows European businesses estimating one in five transactions as fraudulent. Signicat says ReuseID can help bring together patchwork identity and fraud detection systems under one digital roof, making for more comprehensive security. Moreover, it can eliminate repeated verification steps, reduce onboarding friction, cut operational costs, and aid in compliance as the regulatory landscape shifts.

“From anti-money laundering directives to stringent data protection frameworks, organisations in regulated financial and technology sectors face mounting pressure to comply with evolving digital identity requirements,” says Pinar Alpay, chief product officer at Signicat. “ReuseID unifies onboarding and ongoing authentication with a single reusable identity, enabling users to verify once and securely access services across borders and platforms, while businesses maintain full control under their own brand.”

Technical features include a method to “acquire consented and validated user data along with verification processes,” customisable security flows, SDKs for flexible integration, and support for GDPR, PSD2, SCA, and eIDAS compliance.

Signicat’s tools can be applied in banking, payments, eCommerce, and iGaming to support real-time anti-fraud measures aligned with Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations and seamlessly handle onboarding, authentication, authorisation and signing.

Says Alpay, “after years of refining trusted identity solutions, ReuseID consolidates Signicat’s expertise into one secure, reusable platform ready to support digital businesses across Europe.” Per the firm’s website, just craft the identity, add attributes, and reuse.

In July, Signicat acquired identity verification firm Inverid, creating what CEO Maarten Wegdam calls a “European identity powerhouse.”

According to KuppingerCole, the total “addressable population” for user-held digital identity is 2.6 billion individuals globally, but adoption will move toward that number in stages. The firm estimates approximately 400 million new credentials to be issued per year starting in 2026, with the EUDI Wallet serving as a major driver.

